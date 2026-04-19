KKR Vs RR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 28 Today; Check Head-To-Head Stats

A struggling KKR will face a power-packed RR at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 19. Check out the facts of the match, head-to-head record and squads of the teams

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KKR Vs RR Match Facts
KKR will lock horns with RR in match 28 of IPL 2026 at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 19. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • KKR have not managed to win a single match in this season

  • RR lost their last match after winning the first four matches

  • The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday, April 19

Kolkata Knight Riders is set to face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 28 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 19.

KKR have had a nightmare season so far, as they haven't been able to register a single win in six matches, thus languishing at the bottom of the points table with 1 point.

On the other hand, RR's unbeaten streak of four matches was broken by SRH in their last match, but they are still sitting comfortably in third place in the standings with 8 points.

KKR's disastrous campaign is not only a result of bad performances but also of some sheer bad luck, as their spearhead Indian fast bowlers - Harshit Rana and Akashdeep Singh got injured before the season, and the injury delay around Matheesha Pathirana only added to their woes.

Topping that were the failures of their top international talent to convert potential into performance that led to KKR's disastrous season.

KKR Vs RR, IPL 2026: Match facts

Time: 3:30PM (IST)

Captains: Ajinkya Rahane (KKR), Riyan Parag (RR)

On-field Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena Mohit Krishnadas

TV Umpire: Virender Sharma

Reserve Umpire: Saiyed Khalid

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Match Referee: Narayan Kutty

Current Standings: KKR (10th), RR (3rd)

KKR Vs RR, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head

Matches: 32

KKR: 16

RR: 14

No Result: 2

KKR Vs RR, IPL 2026: Interesting Stats

- Rajasthan Royals have only put down two catches so far in this season, and their catching efficiency has been 93.7%, while KKR is also not far behind with 88.8%.

- KKR's powerplay bowling average and economy rate have been the worst so far in the season.

- Ajinkya's winning percentage stands at 31.8% - the worst for any captain with 25 or more matches under his name as a skipper.

KKR Vs RR, IPL 2026: Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Tim Seifert(w), Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Manish Pandey, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Blessing Muzarabani, Saurabh Dubey, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

Q

Where and will the match between KKR and RR be played?

A

The match between KKR and RR will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, April 19.

Q

Which team has the better head-to-head record between KKR and RR?

A

KKR has a better head-to-head record against RR, winning 16 matches out of 32, while RR have won 14.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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