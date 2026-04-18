KKR Vs RR Preview, IPL 2026: Wounded Rajasthan Rye Rebound As Struggling Kolkata Seek Spin Spark A Eden Gardens

KKR’s struggles have been compounded by an understrength pace attack, with Harshit Rana and Akash Deep ruled out due to injuries, while Matheesha Pathirana is yet to join

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
KKR Vs RR Preview IPL 2026
Kolkata Knight Riders' Vaibhav Arora, second right, celebrate with teammates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma during their Indian Premier League match in Mumbai. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bottom sided Kolkata welcome Rajasthan in match number 28 of IPL 2026

  • KKR are yet to win a game; RR has suddenly dipped after a good start

  • Full preview available

A bruised Rajasthan Royals will look to bounce back strongly and deepen the misery of a floundering Kolkata Knight Riders when the two sides with contrasting fortunes clash in an afternoon IPL fixture, here on Sunday.

The match pits one of the stronger outfits this season against arguably the most out-of-sorts side.

While Rajasthan had surged with four consecutive wins before being halted by Sunrisers Hyderabad, KKR have progressed in the opposite trajectory, still searching for their first win after six matches.

Under Ajinkya Rahane, defeats have been the only constant, often from winning positions, leaving the side short on confidence and momentum. Their only point has come through a rain washout against Punjab Kings here.

KKR’s struggles have been compounded by an understrength pace attack, with Harshit Rana and Akash Deep ruled out due to injuries, while Matheesha Pathirana is yet to join.

Yet, their on-field decisions under Rahane and head coach Abhishek Nayar have also come under scrutiny.

Selection calls and match management have raised eyebrows.

The 'entry points' of Chakravarthy has been particularly puzzling.

Low on confidence from the T20 World Cup, the premier India spinner was used in the power play early in the season, conceding heavily, including a 25-run over to Abhishek Sharma, denting his confidence early on.

Related Content
Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna, centre, along with his teammates celebrates after they won the Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi. - AP/Manish Swarup
GT Vs KKR Preview, IPL 2026: Struggling Kolkata Knight Riders Face High-Flying Gujarat Titans
Ajinkya Rahane in action for KKR against MI during IPL 2026 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. - KKRiders/X
'Let People Talk' Ajinkya Rahane Slams Critics Of His 'Talent' After MI Vs KKR IPL 2026 Match
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, right, and Naman Dhir celebrate after won the match during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, India, Sunday, March 29, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Key Talking Points And Stats From Indian Premier League Match 2
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, right, and Naman Dhir celebrate after won the match during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, India, Sunday, March 29, 2026. - (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
MI Vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Break 14-Year Opening-Match Jinx With Six-Wicket Win
Related Content

It took him four matches to open his wickets tally with scalps of Jos Buttler and Washington Sundar in Ahmedabad.

There have also been questionable selection calls, with New Zealand's top T20 World Cup scorer Tim Seifert featuring only in the last match, while star allrounder Rachin Ravindra still warming the bench.

Several promising domestic talents too are yet to get a look-in.

Despite a decorated support staff featuring Shane Watson, Tim Southee and Dwayne Bravo, Kolkata Knight Riders have looked short of ideas on the field.

With time running out fast, it's for the management to take some bold calls especially in terms of captain Rahane and coach Nayar.

Rahane's toss decisions have been questionable.

Against GT, he opted to bat on a "two-paced surface with early moisture", a call exposed by Kagiso Rabada as KKR slumped to 32/3 inside four overs.

For KKR, Chakravarthy returning to wickets is a major positive, as is Cameron Green rediscovering form with a sparkling 79.

If the spinners can exploit the afternoon conditions, KKR might finally find a foothold against the top-heavy RR.

Rajasthan have arrived in Kolkata early to acclimatise after their defeat in Hyderabad.

But their top order -- Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Riyan Parag all got out for single digit scores -- will be wary after a collective failure against SRH.

That leaves the contest delicately poised.

With a break of about a month looming due to the upcoming Assembly polls, Kolkata Knight Riders will be desperate to secure their first win in front of home fans.

They return to Eden Gardens only on May 16, with three more matches scheduled there thereafter.

KKR Vs RR, IPL 2026: Squads

KKR: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Tejasvi Dahiya, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani, Navdeep Saini, Prashant Solanki, Finn Allen, Daksh Kamra, Kartik Tyagi, Sarthak Ranjan, Saurabh Dubey.

RR: Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Aman Perala, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Jofra Archer, Kuldeep Sen, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi and Sandeep Sharma.

Match starts: 3.30pm.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: RCB Go Green In Saturday Double-Header; Black Market Ticket Scam Rocks Chinnaswamy

  2. ICC Investigates Canada Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Match After Match-Fixing Claims

  3. IPL 2026: M Chinnaswamy Stadium Staff Under Scanner In Black Market Ticket Racket

  4. MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh Scripts History With 100 Wickets For Punjab Kings - Check Stats

  5. MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Explosive Quinton De Kock Lights Up Comeback With Rapid Ton, Poses New Quandary For Mumbai

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  2. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  3. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  5. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 17, 2026

  2. After The Defeat Of The Constitutional Amendment Bill, BJP To Weaponise Women’s Quota Against The Opposition

  3. 131st Amendment Bill On Women’s Reservation Defeated In Lok Sabha

  4. Images Against Darkness: 100 Years Of The Indian Communist Movement And The Culture Of Rebellion, In Photos

  5. Peace Demands Preparedness: Why India Must Rethink Civil Defence

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Damage Reported At Iranian Heritage Sites After March Airstrikes

  4. IRGC: The Powerful Force Shaping Iran’s Military And Regional Strategy

  5. Iran Says Strait Of Hormuz Completely Open For Commercial Vessels During Ceasefire

Latest Stories

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Tickner, Smith Star As BlackCaps Register Seven-Wicket Victory

  2. Indian Among Second Group Of Migrants Deported From US

  3. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Horror Comedy Earns Over Rs 15 Crore

  4. Washington Reverses Course with Fresh 30-Day Waiver For Russian Energy Purchases

  5. Trump Says China’s Xi ‘Very Happy’ About Strait Of Hormuz Reopening

  6. Shah Rukh Khan Reacts As The Academy Shares His Om Shanti Om Clip: 'Truly Feel Like The King Of The World'

  7. RCB Vs DC Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 26 Today?

  8. Delimitation as Design: Critics See Politics Beneath Policy