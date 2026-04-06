KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Why Are Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine Not Playing Today's Match?

Summary of this article
Kolkata Knight Riders won toss, opted to bat against Punjab Kings
Varun Chakravarthy injured, Sunil Narine unwell
Last time KKR played without duo was back in IPL 2019
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) went without both their frontline spinners, Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, for match 12 of Indian Premier League 2026 against Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens on Monday (April 6).
The last time KKR played an IPL game without Narine as well as Varun was back in 2019, against Delhi Capitals at the same venue. The Knight Riders had lost that match by seven wickets, and would hope for a different outcome this time around.
So, why is the duo not playing tonight? Chakravarthy got injured while taking a catch in the last game against SunRisers Hyderabad, KKR skipper Rahane said at the toss. Navdeep Saini replaced him in the playing XI.
As for Narine, Rahane said he was unwell. Fellow West Indian cricketer Rovman Powell replaced the spin bowler in the home team's side. PBKS, meanwhile, went with an unchanged playing XI, Iyer confirmed.
There is a big question mark on the weather during the match, with showers and a thunderstorm predicted all through the evening. Rain made its first appearance in the fourth over of the KKR innings, forcing the umpires to stop play.
KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi
Impact substitutes: Blessing Muzarabani, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Saurabh Dubey
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact substitutes: Priyansh Arya, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Pravin Dubey, Harpreet Brar
Where is the KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2026 match being played?
The KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2026 match is being played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday, April 6.
Where is the KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2026 match being telecast and live streamed?
The KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2026 match is being telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India and live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.
What are Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings' squads for their IPL 2026 match at Eden Gardens?
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Priyansh Arya, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey, Rovman Powell, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra