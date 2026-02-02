KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Which Was Last Match To Be Called Off? - Check Details

Summary of this article
KKR vs PBKS match in IPL 2026 was called off due to wet outfield
Both teams shared a point
The fixture became the first game this season to be called off or abandoned
Rain had the last laugh in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 fixture between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings as both teams shared a point after their match was called off due to incessant rain and the subsequent wet outfield at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Monday.
Earlier, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane had won the toss and elected to field first but the decision backfired soon after Xavier Bartlett dismissed opener Finn Allen (6) and Cameron Green (4), leaving KKR struggling at 16 for two.
Rahane (8 not out) and wicketkeeper-batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi (7 not out) were attempting to stabilise the innings when rain halted the play at 25 for two after just 3.4 overs.
The KKR vs PBKS fixture in IPL 2026 becomes the first-ever game to be called off or abandoned due to rain.
Which was the last IPL Match to be Called Off?
Notably, the last IPL match to be abandoned or called off due to rain was the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders match, that was being played on May 17, 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.
The game could not go ahead due to incessant rains in Bengaluru which led to the officials calling it off and let the two teams split the points.
Last season saw three games being called off or abandoned due to rain whereas the May 8 clash between PBKS and DC was not played due to power outage in Dharamsala.
As per PTI, the match was cancelled midway following air raid alerts in the neighbouring cities of Jammu and Pathankot, that put the entire league at risk of being called off due to India's military conflict with Pakistan at the borders.
Thankfully, the IPL did resume its services with Royal Challengers Bengaluru going to lift the crown on June 3, 2025 defeating Punjab Kings in the final.