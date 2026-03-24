Rinku Singh Named Kolkata Knight Riders' Vice-Captain For IPL 2026

Summary of this article
KKR name Rinku Singh as their vice-captain for IPL 2026
Announcement made by managing director Venky Mysore
Rinku has played 59 matches for the franchise, aggregating 1,099 runs
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday (March 24, 2026) named Rinku Singh as their vice-captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League season. The announcement was made by KKR managing director Venky Mysore during a pre-season event in Kolkata.
Rinku will serve as Ajinkya Rahane's deputy, replacing Venkatesh Iyer in the role after Royal Challengers Bengaluru bought the all-rounder for INR 7 crore in the mini auction. The 28-year-old southpaw has been rewarded for his explosive batting and sharp fielding for KKR, and brings leadership experience with his home state Uttar Pradesh from the domestic circuit.
"On behalf of everyone in the franchise, we’re really delighted to announce that Rinku Singh will be the vice-captain of the team. Rinku joined KKR in 2018, and has been a regular in the team ever since," said Venky Mysore.
Rinku Singh's IPL Stats
Rinku, who was part of India's 2026 T20 World Cup-winning team, has represented KKR since the 2018 edition. He has played 59 matches for the franchise, aggregating 1,099 runs at an average of 30.52 and strike rate of 145.17.
Backing the decision, head coach Abhishek Nayar said Rinku’s evolution within the set-up made him a natural choice for a leadership role. “I’ve seen him evolve as a leader over the years. He’s someone the team always looks forward to, so we wanted to give him a little bit more responsibility. I feel it’s the perfect time after winning the T20 World Cup,” Nayar said.
The man from Aligarh was first bought by Punjab Kings at the 2017 IPL auction but he did not get a match with them. His T20 career truly started and flourished at KKR, who gave him a debut in 2018.
Rinku’s rise has been one of the most remarkable stories in IPL history, from being picked for INR 80 lakh in 2018 to being retained for INR 13 crore ahead of IPL 2025. He shot to fame after hitting five straight sixes in a last-over chase, a feat that fast-tracked his India call-up and cemented his reputation as one of the league’s best finishers.
The promotion on the cricket field follows reports that Rinku is set to be appointed as a regional sports officer by the Uttar Pradesh government. According to a report by India Today, the state government has launched a scheme under which athletes will be provided government jobs and cash rewards for outstanding performances at national and international events.
Three-time IPL champions KKR will leave for Mumbai on Wednesday (March 25, 2026) for their opening match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29.
When is IPL 2026?
The Indian Premier League 2026 season will commence from March 28, Saturday.
How many teams are there in IPL 2026?
Ten teams will participate in IPL 2026.
Who are the defending champions of IPL?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending IPL champions.
Who are the most successful teams of IPL?
Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the most successful teams of IPL with five titles each.