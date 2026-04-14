RCB Vs LSG Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today In Bengaluru?

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026: Check out the match prediction between RCB and LSG and the likely XIs along with the Impact Sub who could feature in today's match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

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RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
RCB will take on LSG on April 15, 2026 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Photo: royalchallengers.bengaluru/Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • RCB have won 4 out of the 6 matches against LSG

  • According to Chat GPT, RCB have 60% chances of winning against LSG

  • LSG batter will have to step up if they have to give competition to in-form RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 23 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, April 15.

RCB are currently sitting comfortably at the 3rd spot in the points table with 8 points from 4 wins in five matches, while LSG is languishing at the 7th position with 4 points from two wins and same number of losses in four matches.

RCB have been the top three teams of the tournament so far and rightly so, as they carried on the high of their maiden title win of last year this season as well and won four of the first five matches, including that against arch-rivals CSK and MI.

Their batters have been in form with Virat Kohli and Phil Salt providing impetus in the powerplay that has been carried on well by the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, and Tim David. Also, the inclusion of Josh Hazlewood has strengthened their bowling department as well.

On the other hand, LSG has had a mixed tournament so far. While their bowling has been decent, their batting hasn't fired yet, especially the explosive top-order consisting of Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant, and Nicholas Pooran, which will be their biggest concerns going ahead against an in-form RCB at their home.

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RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

According to Chat GPT, RCB have a 60% chance of winning against LSG in today's match. The main reasons for putting RCB ahead of LSG are the recent form of the team and their batters. Also, they will get the home advantage as the match will be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

However, LSG can still win, if their bowling, which has been their stronger suit in the tournament, has the likes of Shami, Avesh Khan and Digvesh Rathi fire and restrict RCB batters cheaply, and their batting play to their potential.

RCB Vs LSG: Likely Playing XI

RCB: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Jacob Duffy/Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

LSG: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde/Anrich Nortje, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan/Mohsin Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav/Mayank Yadav

Q

Who will win between RCB and LSG today?

A

RCB have 60% chances of winning today against LSG at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Q

Will Josh Hazlewood play today against LSG?

A

Yes, Josh Hazlewood will most likely play against LSG today.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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