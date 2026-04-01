PBKS Vs SRH Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s IPL Match

Summary of this article
PBKS will play against SRH in a day game in Mullanpur, Punjab
PBKS have a 60% chance of winning against SRH in Mullanpur
PBKS have been unbeaten in IPL 2026 so far
Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 17 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh, Punjab, on Saturday, April 11, 2026.
PBKS, who were the runners-up of last year, started the new season well with wins in the initial two matches against GT and CSK, respectively. However, they will be a bit frustrated after losing a potential point against KKR, as the match got washed out and two points were distributed between both teams.
Under the leadership duo of Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting, PBKS have got a new lease of life, reaching the final of IPL in 2025 for the first time since 2014.
This year, too, they are sitting comfortably at the 2nd spot in the standings with five points in two matches.
On the other hand, SRH have had a topsy-turvy season so far and are sitting at the 6th spot in the points table with only 2 points in three matches.
They registered a crushing defeat against RCB in their tournament opener but made a strong comeback in the second match against KKR. Though they couldn't capitalize on the momentum and lost a last-over thriller against LSG.
PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
According to Chat GPT, the Punjab Kings have a 60% chance of winning against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 17 of IPL 2026. PBKS are the in-form team between the two and have a better combination of bat and bowl in their squad, with the majority of players in form.
While SRH are a bit lighter on the bowling front, they have a destructive batting order and can bulldoze any opponent on their day.
PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Predicted XIs
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga/David Payne/Brydon Carse
Who will be the favourites in PBKS vs SRH match today?
PBKS have 60% chance of winning against SRH today?
When are where PBKS and SRH match be played?
The match between PBKS and SRH will be played at the Mullanpur Cricket Stadium on Saturday, April 10.