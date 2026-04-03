IPL 2026 Dispatch: MS Dhoni Hits Nets Ahead Of PBKS Clash; Lalit Modi Fumes At Sanjiv Goenka

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Harsh Dubey, third from right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, India, Thursday, April. 2, 2026. AP Photo/Bikas Das

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Harsh Dubey, third from right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, India, Thursday, April. 2, 2026. AP Photo/Bikas Das