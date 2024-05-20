Cricket

RR Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Match Called Off Due To Rain, Set For Royal Derby In Eliminator

Rajasthan Royals would blame themselves for getting into a nice little rut after an incredible run during the first half of the tournament when they had won eight out of their nine games

RR Vs KKR match abandoned due to rain in IPL 2024. AP Photo
Ground staff pull covers as the rain delays the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati. AP Photo/Anupam Nath
Rajasthan Royals paid the price for their shoddy show during the business end as a washout of their final IPL league game against table toppers Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday pushed them to third place behind Sunrisers Hyderabad. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

While KKR finished the league engagements on 20 points with nine wins and two more solitary points courtesy wash-outs, SRH (17 points) pipped RR (17 points) by virtue of better Net Run Rate (NRR). SRH finished with an NRR of 0.414 compared to RR's 0.273.

KKR will play Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first Qualifier in Ahmedabad on Tuesday followed by the 'Eliminator' between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the same venue.

Rajasthan Royals would blame themselves for getting into a nice little rut after an incredible run during the first half of the tournament when they had won eight out of their nine games.

It's KKR vs SRH in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday - X/@IPL
IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Plays Whom, When And Where - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

But their campaign lost a bit of steam towards the back end as they lost four games on the trot and with no Jos Buttler for crunch games, facing a marauding RCB in a winner-takes-all match could be a very tough proposition.

On the other hand, SRH, a team that redefined power-hitting with optimum use of 'Impact Sub', had one of their best chases on Sunday, albeit on a track that once again resembled a highway in terms of its placid quotient. The chase of 215 against a depleted Punjab Kings with five balls to spare also bolstered their NRR just when it was needed.

