IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Plays Whom, When And Where - All You Need To Know

The league stage of Indian Premier League 2024 is over and we have our top four teams which will now head into the playoffs for one final dash towards the prestigious trophy. (Full Coverage)
While the top four teams were locked when Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, it took the last day to confirm which team will play which team and where.
Here is your guide to know everything about the IPL 2024 playoffs which begin from Tuesday, May 21.
Which Teams Have Qualified For IPL 2024 Playoffs?
The top four teams on the points table after the league stage have made it to the playoffs. They are:
Kolkata Knight Riders 20 pts
Sunrisers Hyderabad 17 pts
Rajasthan Royals 17 pts
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 14 pts
Who Plays Whom And Where In IPL 2024 Playoffs
Kolkata Knight Riders, the team that finished on top in the league stage, will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad, the second-placed team, in the first Qualifier at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The winner of this match will go straight into the final while the loser will get another chance to get to the summit clash in Qualifier 2.
Rajasthan Royals, the team that ended up on third place in the points table, will have the task of stopping Royal Challengers Bengaluru, a team on a six-match winning streak, in the Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
This will be a knockout match meaning that the loser of the game will have their tournament over.
The winner of the Eliminator will then have to cross another hurdle to get into the final. The loser of the Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator will then play a knockout game the winner of which will get to the final.
IPL 2024 Playoffs Schedule
Qualifier 1
Tuesday May 21: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ahmedabad
Eliminator
Wednesday May 22: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Ahmedabad
Qualifier 2
Friday May 24: Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1, Chennai
Final
Sunday May 26: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2, Chennai
IPL 2024 Playoffs Timings
All IPL 2024 playoff matches begin from 7:30 PM IST.