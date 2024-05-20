Cricket

IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Plays Whom, When And Where - All You Need To Know

Here is your guide to know everything about the IPL 2024 playoffs which begin from Tuesday, May 21

X/@IPL
It's KKR vs SRH in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday Photo: X/@IPL
info_icon

The league stage of Indian Premier League 2024 is over and we have our top four teams which will now head into the playoffs for one final dash towards the prestigious trophy. (Full Coverage)

While the top four teams were locked when Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, it took the last day to confirm which team will play which team and where.

Here is your guide to know everything about the IPL 2024 playoffs which begin from Tuesday, May 21.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma celebrates reaching his half-century against Punjab Kings in match 69 of Indian Premier League 2024 on Sunday (May 19). - null
SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Boost Second-Place Hopes With Easy Win - Data Debrief

BY Stats Perform

Which Teams Have Qualified For IPL 2024 Playoffs?

The top four teams on the points table after the league stage have made it to the playoffs. They are:

  1. Kolkata Knight Riders 20 pts

  2. Sunrisers Hyderabad 17 pts

  3. Rajasthan Royals 17 pts

  4. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 14 pts

Who Plays Whom And Where In IPL 2024 Playoffs

Kolkata Knight Riders, the team that finished on top in the league stage, will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad, the second-placed team, in the first Qualifier at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The winner of this match will go straight into the final while the loser will get another chance to get to the summit clash in Qualifier 2.

Rajasthan Royals, the team that ended up on third place in the points table, will have the task of stopping Royal Challengers Bengaluru, a team on a six-match winning streak, in the Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

This will be a knockout match meaning that the loser of the game will have their tournament over.

The winner of the Eliminator will then have to cross another hurdle to get into the final. The loser of the Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator will then play a knockout game the winner of which will get to the final.

A water-soaking vehicle removes water from the rain covers as the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujrat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad is delayed due to rain in Hyderabad. - AP Photo /Mahesh Kumar A.
IPL 2024 Playoffs, Qualifier 1: What Is Ahmedabad Weather For Next 5 Days? Details Inside

BY Outlook Sports Desk

IPL 2024 Playoffs Schedule

Qualifier 1

Tuesday May 21: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ahmedabad

Eliminator

Wednesday May 22: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Ahmedabad

Qualifier 2

Friday May 24: Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1, Chennai

Final

Sunday May 26: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2, Chennai

IPL 2024 Playoffs Timings

All IPL 2024 playoff matches begin from 7:30 PM IST.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Air India Express Flight Passengers Recall Harrowing Moments After Engine Fire In Bengaluru
  2. 50 More Cameras To Be Installed To Track Tiger On Prowl Near Villages in MP’s Raisen District
  3. In Pics: From Karnataka Ground Zero
  4. Uttar Pradesh's Emerging Dalit Leaders Look To Reshape State Politics
  5. Outlook News Wrap May 19: AAP Holds Protest Against BJP, Floods In Afghanistan Kill 47, Read Review Of Baahubali: Crown Of Blood And More
Entertainment News
  1. 'Gullak' Season Four To Premiere On June 7
  2. Singer Monali Thakur's Mother Dies
  3. Sanjay Bishnoi Of 'Delhi Crime' Fame Shares Cannes Experience After 'Santosh' Screening
  4. Taylor Swift Broke A Record At Her First-Ever Eras Tour Concert In Stockholm, Here's What It Is
  5. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Mounting Allegations Amid Newly Surfaced Assault Video: A Timeline Of Events
Sports News
  1. Arsenal 2-1 Everton: Arteta Thanks Fans For Patience After Gunners Fall Short Of EPL Title
  2. Premier League Final Day LIVE Updates: Manchester City Are Champions Of England
  3. Man City Win 4th EPL Title In Row - Is Pep Guardiola's Team Greatest Ever? Stats Review
  4. Man City Win 4th Successive Premier League Title: Foden Lauded As 'Main Man' For Guardiola
  5. RR Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Match Abandoned Due To Rain; Rajasthan Royals To Play Eliminator - As It Happened
World News
  1. Who Is Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian President Whose Chopper Crashed Today
  2. Taylor Swift Broke A Record At Her First-Ever Eras Tour Concert In Stockholm, Here's What It Is
  3. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Mounting Allegations Amid Newly Surfaced Assault Video: A Timeline Of Events
  4. Chopper Carrying Iran's President Raisi Crashes, Search Launched | What We Know
  5. UK PM Sunak Faces Revolt Over Plans To Scrap Graduate Route Visa: Report
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup