Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 enters its business end now with the playoffs stage. Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have qualified for the final stage post the completion of the league stage. (More Cricket News | Full Coverage)
IPL playoffs will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium with the Qualifier 1 on May 21, Tuesday and Eliminator on May 22, Wednesday.
However, the last league match between GT and SRH was a washout, weather could play an important role.
What will be the weather like in Ahmedabad for the next five days?
As per AccuWeather, the temperature for May 21, Tuesday looks to be a sunny day with mercury rising to 44 degrees Celsius.
The following day, Eliminator, the temperature will be around 44 degrees Celsius
Narendra Modi Stadium Record
Till date, there have been 33 IPL matches played at the Narendra Modi Stadium. 15 have won batting first whereas 18 have won batting second.