A water-soaking vehicle removes water from the rain covers as the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujrat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad is delayed due to rain in Hyderabad. AP Photo /Mahesh Kumar A.

A water-soaking vehicle removes water from the rain covers as the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujrat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad is delayed due to rain in Hyderabad. AP Photo /Mahesh Kumar A.