Cricket

IPL 2024, LSG Vs GT: David Miller Reveals Way To Tackle Superfast Mayank Yadav

Yadav's searing pace and accuracy have made the 21-year-old one of the most feared bowlers in IPL 2024 and given LSG a big edge against their opponents in the ongoing edition

Advertisement

X%2F%40LucknowIPL
LSG's Mayank Yadav Photo: X/@LucknowIPL
info_icon

Lucknow Super Giants' Mayank Yadav has terrorised batters this season and Gujarat Titans batter David Miller on Saturday suggested his teammates to either take him down or negotiate his overs carefully when they face the young pace sensation in their IPL game in Lucknow. (Preview |Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)

Yadav's searing pace and accuracy have made the 21-year-old one of the most feared bowlers in IPL 2024 and given LSG a big edge against their opponents in the ongoing edition.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd as he walks off the field unbeaten scoring a century at the end of their innings in the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangaluru in Jaipur, India, Saturday, April 6, 2024. - AP
RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Lights Up Jaipur With First Century Of Season

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Yadav has taken six wickets in the two games that he has played so far with an amazing average of 6.83, and Miller, who missed their last game against Punjab Kings due to injury, said it was great to see the energy in the young pacer.

Advertisement

"He is bowling really well, something that we are aware of and making sure that we do what we need to against him. Sometimes the faster the ball comes the further it goes.

"If you feel like you can take him down (then) take him down, other than that he is bowling really well and just get through (his overs) and you can line up some other bowler (to score runs)," said Miller, GT's South African middle-order batter, during a pre-match press conference.

"It's great to see some fast bowlers coming through. Express pace like that is exciting. You get a lot of attention and stuff like that. He's pretty young, so he's got a lot of years ahead of him. It's great to see the energy that he runs in; the exuberance of youth."

Advertisement

Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Mayank Yadav after helping the team beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Indian Premier League 2024, match 15. - BCCI/IPL
IPL 2024: India Cap On Mayank Yadav's Mind After Match-Winning Pace Display For LSG

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Miller said that GT's charismatic spinner Rashid Khan continued to be a potent weapon in the team's arsenal despite the Afghan cricketer being punished during the three-wicket loss against Shikhar Dhawan's side.

Despite putting 199 runs on the board, GT lost a thriller to PBKS with Shashank Singh scoring a swashbuckling unbeaten 61 off 29 balls.

Asked if the opposition batters had read his bowling, Miller said it was not the case.

"No, he has been trying hard and bowling really well. The previous game he got hit for a couple of sixes, that's the nature of the game. They (PBKS) needed to go at 12, 13, 14 (runs) an over.

"So there was no real option for them other than to take those big risks. He (Rashid) is a world-class player, he has played for many years now and he knows exactly what to do.

"He has been hit for a couple of sixes... it's just one of those things and, as I said, tomorrow is a new game and he has got all the experience that we need as a team. We are right behind him and he is bowling really well," added Miller.

Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, April 4, 2024. - (AP Photo/STR)
PBKS vs GT, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Secure 3-Wicket Victory Over Gujarat Titans

BY PTI

While Vijay Shankar failed to fire, Miller felt there was no real reason to change the lineup and bring in someone else, including Abhinav Manohar.

Advertisement

"I feel like the batting lineup is doing well and we are very happy with where we are at. There are still a lot of games in the tournament but for now, the guys are in good space," he said.

"We are disappointed to lose the last game. Had we won that, it would have been three (wins) from four (games)."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained