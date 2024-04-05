A photo shared on social media showing people sleeping on ground waiting in the queue apparently at 3 am outside the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur for the tickets of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday has not gone well with a section of fans. (Preview | Full Coverage)
The photo was shared with caption "Craze outside Jaipur stadium at 3am for RCB Vs RR match tickets."
"I might be the biggest cricket fan ever but I could never put myself through something like this. It's just sad man," wrote a user quoting the post.
"Instead of empathizing with fans and their love for the game, its being celebrated as passion for the game and what not, why not shame the organizers and the board, who in this day and age still feels like harassing the fans every time it gets a chance! Stop romanticizing it ffs!" one user wrote.
Another user said that such a situation was insulting to the fans.
The user wrote: "Digital India here we are getting tickets easily home delivered in Ahmedabad meanwhile other cities are still struggling and people are potrayiny this as it's a passion and craze.. No this is insulting to these cricket fans who priorities sports and the league.. And league doesnt care about these fans. Wait till they get dehydrated in stadiums bcos indians are deprived of basic water facilities in the ground that too in peak summer."
Many others also reacted sharply to the image with demands for online tickets also being raised
An unbeaten Rajashthan Royals will host a struggling Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. Rajasthan have dominated in their three games so far winning all of them comfortably. However, for the Bengaluru franchise, things have not been easy with just a single win to show after four matches.