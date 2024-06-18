Cricket

India's Tour Of Zimbabwe: These IPL 2024 Stars In Line To Earn Maiden Call-Ups

X/@LucknowIPL
LSG's Mayank Yadav Photo: X/@LucknowIPL
info_icon

Indian Premier League 2024 star domestic performers are set to be awarded as many such youngsters in line to earn maiden India call-ups for the Zimbabwe tour that begins just a week after the ongoing T20 World Cup. (More Cricket News)

The Men In Blue play Zimbabwe in a five-match T20I series in Harare beginning from July 6 from July 14. The squad for the tour is set to be announced some time during the next week as per PTI.

Shreyas Iyer and Gautam Gambhir combined at KKR to win the IPL 2024. - X/@KKRiders
Gautam Gambhir Effect? Shreyas Iyer Set To Return For Sri Lanka ODIs In July-August: Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Players who set the IPL 2024 on fire like Riyan Parag, Mayank Yadav, Abhishek Sharma among others are in line to get into the Indian squad for the five T20Is. Most of the IPL 2024 performers are currently training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

"Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Dayal are all at the (NCA) camp. Some will go to Zimbabwe T20Is," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The four players to travelled to the West Indies and the USA as reserves for the T20 World Cup Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, and Khaleel Ahmed are also expected to travel to Zimbabwe.

As per the PTI report, Hardik Pandya is expected to lead the side as the experienced duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will focus on Tests and ODIs. Pandya's deputy for the Zimbabwe tour could be Suryakumar Yadav. However, the leadership roles could change if any of these is rested.

This will be India's first T20I series in Zimbabwe since 2016.

