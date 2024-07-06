India Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

After a historic T20 World Cup campaign, a young Indian side will take on Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe in a five-match T20I series. The first game will be played at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, July 6. (Key Battles|More Cricket News)
India will be led by Shubman Gill, who will enter the series with specific leadership goals. With the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the spots are up for grabs and players will look to cement their place in the side.
On the other hand, after not making the T20 World Cup, they will see an opportunity to showcase what they are capable of under their captain Sikandar Raza.
India Vs Zimbabwe: Head To Head Record
In the eight T20 internationals the Men in Blue have faced Zimbabwe, they have managed to win on six occasions, with the Raza-led side winning two.
India Vs Zimbabwe: Highest Wicket-Takers
India Vs Zimbabwe: Top Scorers
India’s T20 World Cup skipper Rohit Sharma has scored 4231 runs in 151 innings and is the leading-run getter for India in T20Is, whereas it is Sikandar Raza for Zimbabwe with 1947 runs in 86 games.
India Vs Zimbabwe: Best Bowling Figures
India’s seam bowler Deepak Chahar picked up six wickets for just seven runs against the Bangla Tigers which is the best bowling figures in the T20I format of the game. For Zimbabwe, it is Sikardar Raza with his four for eight against the Netherlands.
Squads
India: Ꮪhubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande.
Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Antum Naqvi, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba.