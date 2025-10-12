India Vs West Indies Live Streaming 2nd Test, Day 3: Check Delhi's Hourly Weather Forecast Today

India face West Indies on Day 3 of the second Test, with the visitors 140/4, trailing by 378 runs at stumps on Day 2
Expect sunny conditions in Delhi with temperatures from 21°C to 30°C and no rain. Check the hourly forecast here
India aim to capitalize on their lead and dismiss West Indies early to secure a series win on Day 3
The West Indies tour of India enters its second and final Test, with Day 3 underway on Sunday, 12 October, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Find all the live streaming details for the IND vs WI Test here.
Day 2 was full of unmissable stats, and the spotlight first fell on Yashasvi Jaiswal's unfortunate run-out, which came at 175. His brilliant innings came to a premature end, briefly halting India’s momentum and putting pressure on the middle order.
Shubman Gill then took charge, steering India with authority. The captain brought up his 10th Test hundred, blending elegance and control, and helped India reach a commanding 518 for five before declaring.
Later, Ravindra Jadeja struck with three key wickets, and Kuldeep Yadav added one more, leaving the West Indies trailing by 378 runs with six wickets in hand at stumps.
India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 3: Delhi's Hourly Weather Forecast Today
India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 3: Live Streaming
The India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 3 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.