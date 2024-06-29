Cricket

India Vs South Africa Final, T20 World Cup 2024: All The Winners From Previous Editions

In the eight men's T20 World Cups played before the ongoing 2024 edition, there have been six winners. India won the inaugural edition in 2007 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni but have since been searching for their second title

India beat England, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final, AP photo
India beat England by 68 runs in the second semi-final of ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
The stage is set for a memorable grand finale between India and South Africa at ICC T20 World Cup 2024, in Barbados on Saturday (June 29). Both teams are unbeaten, going into the title clash, and the 20-over showpiece will witness an undefeated team taking the crown for the first time in its history. (Streaming | Prediction | Preview)

India vanquished defending champions England in the semi-finals, while South Africa humbled Afghanistan to enter their maiden World Cup final.

The tournament has been a roller-coaster ride for most of the supposed title contenders. New Zealand and Pakistan both crashed out in the group stage, and Australia were knocked out in the Super Eights.

T20 World Cup 2024 final venue: Kensington Oval in Barbados - Photo: Instagram/ @kensingtonovalbarbados
India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: What Happens In Case Of Washout - Playing Conditions Explained

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Co-hosts United States and West Indies both gave a good account of themselves, before bowing out in the Super 8 stage. Apart from USA, Afghanistan delivered the most heartening underdog story of this edition, making their first-ever semi-finals before going down to the Proteas.

We are now down to two teams that have not bagged any ICC trophy in the last 10 years, and whoever wins on Saturday will end a long-standing title drought. Before the IND vs RSA final begins, let us look at the previous winner of the ICC T20 World Cup trophy.

ICC T20 World Cup: Previous Winners

In the eight men's T20 World Cups played before the ongoing 2024 edition, there have been six winners. India won the inaugural edition in 2007 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni but have since been searching for their second title. Will that wait end on Saturday? We will find out soon.

England were the holders, having lifted the trophy in 2022, but their title defence ended in the last-four stage. Below are the edition-wise champions:

2007: India

2009: Pakistan

2010: England

2012: West Indies

2014: Sri Lanka

2016: West Indies

2021: Australia

2022: England

