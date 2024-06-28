India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: What Happens In Case Of Washout - Playing Conditions Explained

Rain has been a consistent feature of the ongoing T20 World Cup and the forecast for the final between India and South Africa in Barbados is not any better. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)
The two unbeaten teams of the tournament, India and South Africa will aim to become the first team in the history of T20 World Cups to lift the trophy without losing a match. While one team will create history, the other will endure another heartbreak.
Amid all this, the weather remains a concern. ESPNCricinfo reports that both teams faced a six-hour flight delay due to the rain in Barbados. A lot of games in this World Cup have seen rain disruptions and the final might also witness the heavens opening up time to time.
If rain washes out the final, is there a Reserve Day for the game? Is there any special provision for the match like there was for the India-England semifinal? What is the weather forecast for the final?
Here are all your questions answered on the playing conditions for this final match of the T20 World Cup 2024 between India and South Africa.
What wiill happen if rain interrupts the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup final?
The final of the T20 World Cup has 190 minutes of spare time before overs start getting reduced. To produce a result based on DLS calculations, both teams must have played at least 10 overs, as per the playing conditions for the tournament.
However, the match officials will try their best to ensure a result on Saturday, June 29 only even if it means reducing the number of overs.
"If play is interrupted on the scheduled day, the umpires shall use the available extra time and, if necessary, reduce the number of overs to try to achieve a result on that day. In making their decisions in relation to ground, weather and light, the umpires shall aim to maximise play on the scheduled day of the match in order to achieve a result on that day, as if there was no Reserve Day available," the ICC playing conditions for the T20 World Cup 2024 state.
Is there a Reserve Day for India vs South Africa T20 World Cup final?
Yes. Unlike that India-England semifinal, the final does have a Reserve Day. So, in case the rain does not allow a result on Saturday, the match can be moved to Sunday.
There are multiple terms and conditions that will come into play if the Reserve Day is used.
"If the Reserve Day is used to continue an incomplete match the Reserve Day shall be used. On the Reserve Day, play shall recommence under the same assumption that the last ball was bowled on the scheduled day. The match starts when the coin toss takes place and teams are exchanged. If the toss occurs on the scheduled day and there is no play thereafter, the result of the toss and the named teams shall be carried through to the Reserve Day," the ICC states.
Once overs are reduced on the original matchday and the match begins with reduced overs, then the Reserve Day will have a shortened match. However, if overs are reduced but the match does not begin with reduced overs due to rain or wet outfield then there would be a full match on the Reserve Day.
What happens if even the Reserve Day is washed out?
Both teams will share the trophy in case a result is not possible on the Reserve Day.