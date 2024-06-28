Cricket

IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup Semifinal: India Outplay England To Set Up South Africa Final

India will now meet South Africa on Saturday in Barbados to decide the winner of the T20 World Cup 2024

AP/Ramon Espinosa
India beat England by -- runs. Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
info_icon

The two unbeaten sides of the T20 World Cup 2024, India and South Africa, will go up against each other in the final of the competition as the Men In Blue brushed aside the challenge from the defending champions England in the second semifinal on Thursday in Guyana. (Live Blog | Scorecard)

A second consecutive half-century of the tournament from skipper Rohit Sharma and a crucial 47 off 36 balls from Suryakumar Yadav pushed India to an above-par total of 171/7 in 20 overs on a low-bouncing Guyana surface. Axar Patel then ripped through the English top-order and Kuldeep Yadav took care of the rest as the defending champions were bowled out for just 103 in 16.3 overs to hand India a 68-run victory.

India will now meet South Africa on Saturday in Barbados to decide the winner of the T20 World Cup 2024.

After a 13-run third over from Arshdeep Singh raised England's hopes, it all went downhill.

Virat Kohli in action during one of the ICC T20 World Cup match. - (AP/Adam Hunger)
Virat Kohli: Rahul Dravid Consoles Heartbroken India Star After ICC T20 World Cup Semi-Final Failure

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Axar Patel got the ball in the fourth ball, he struck straightaway sending England skipper Jos Buttler back to the pavillion on the first ball. Bumrah bowled the other opener Phil Salt in the next over and the same fate awaited Jonny Bairstow in the sixth over by Axar.

With the big three of the English batting line-up sent back in the powerplay, the defending champions were forced to play catch-up throughout the chase.

Axar struck again in his third over dismissing Moeen Ali to complete a Player Of The Match performance for himself.

After Axar, the wicket-taking baton was passed on to Kuldeep Yadav who got the wickets of Harry Brook, Sam Curran and Chris Jordan to extinguish any hopes of an England comeback.

Archer hit a couple of sixes down the ground but his fell to Bumrah as the last wicket and India wrapped up a dominating 68-run win to advance to the summit clash.

Earlier, the game was off to a delayed start of more than an hour due to wet outfield.

England skipper Buttler then won the toss and put India to bat first.

The pitch showed signs of low bounce from the beginning and England opening bowling pair of Reece Topley and Jofra Archer put India under pressure early on. The pressure got the better of Virat Kohli who jumped out of his crease to smash Topley only to miss the ball and see his stumps in disarray. Kohli got out for 9 and now averages a minimal 10.66 in this tournament.

Virat Kohli was dismissed for just nine in the semifinal against England. - AP/Ramon Espinosa
India Vs England Semifinal: Virat Kohli Fails Again; What's Behind His Poor Form In T20WC 2024? - Watch

BY Gaurav Thakur

Rishabh Pant followed Kohli to the pavillion soon and then the Mumbai Indiand duo of Rohit and Suryakumar took the charge. Undeterred by a rain break, the duo put up a 73-run partnership in just 50 balls for the third wicket.

Adil Rashid broke the stand to reap rewards for his beautiful bowling and India promoted Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja ahead of Shivam Dube. Both Hardik and Jadeja played nice little cameos to take India to 171 despite losing Surykumar to Jofra Archer at a crucial juncture. Chris Jordan picked three wickets for England.

Where to watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup final?

The T20 World Cup 2024 final will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar and aired on the Star Sports Network on TV. The match will begin at 8:00PM IST on June 29, Saturday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 27: Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament; Heavy Rains In North India | Highlights
  2. NDA Open To Keeping Deputy Speaker Post In Lok Sabha: Sources
  3. Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament Tomorrow; Jairam Says Will Be In 'Attacking Mode' | Details
  4. Owaisi Says President's Address Was Like 'Old Wine In New Bottle'; INDIA Leaders 'Disappointed' With Her Speech
  5. Vokkaliga Seer's Pitch To Siddaramaiah For Shivakumar Becoming Karnataka CM | Here's What He Said
Entertainment News
  1. 'Rautu Ka Raaz' On Zee5 Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Anchors A Mediocre Murder Mystery Filled With Predictability
  2. Nia Sharma Dons Floral Look For Haldi Sequence In ‘Suhagan Chudail'
  3. 'Anxiety-Inducing Experience': Nidhi Bhanushali On Making A Comeback After 5 Years
  4. Veteran Actress Isabelle Huppert To Be Feted With French Lumiere Award
  5. ‘Actor Banna Safal Ho Gaya’: Kartik Aaryan Recalls Meeting Paralympian Murlikant Petkar
Sports News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024 Takeaways: Fans, Bold Teams Shine As Tournament Awaits Star Performances
  2. India Vs England Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: IND Bowl ENG Like Nine-Pins To Return 2022 Compliment
  3. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup Semifinal: India Outplay England To Set Up South Africa Final
  4. Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 Gets Underway From July 5
  5. NBA: Boston Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Out For Five-To-Six Months After Surgery
World News
  1. Supreme Court Allows Emergency Abortions In Idaho, Bringing Temporary Relief To Pregnant Women
  2. Oklahoma: Richard Rojem Executed After 39 Years On Death Row For Kidnapping, Raping And Killing 7-Year-Old
  3. NHS Crisis: Week Before UK Elections 2024, Thousands Of Junior Doctors Go On Strike
  4. Maldives Minister Arrested For Allegedly Performing 'Black Magic' On President Muizzu
  5. Three Motorcyclists Killed In Chain-Reaction Crash On South I-5 Near Camp Pendleton
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-UG Paper Leak: CBI Makes First Arrests, Takes 2 Into Custody From Bihar
  2. Nepal's SEE Results 2080 Released: Check Scores Here
  3. Bihar: Girl Narrowly Escapes Lightning Strike In Sitamarhi While Making Reel During Rain | VIDEO
  4. Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To Provide 'Free Treatment' To All Citizens Above Age 70
  5. Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe Confirms Romance With Paul McCartney's Grandson
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office: Prabhas Starrer Beats 'RRR' Premiere Record In North America
  7. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Boxer Neeraj Goyat Becomes First Contestant To Be Evicted After Nominations
  8. Breaking News, June 27: Opposition To Raise NEET Issue In Parliament; Heavy Rains In North India | Highlights