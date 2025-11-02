India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Proteas Won't Rely On Past Success Against IND-W – Woolvardt

South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt celebrates one hundred and fifty runs during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup first semifinal match between England and South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, India, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2025. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt celebrates one hundred and fifty runs during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup first semifinal match between England and South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, India, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2025. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath