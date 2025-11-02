India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Proteas Won't Rely On Past Success Against IND-W – Woolvardt

South Africa's captain Laura Woolvardt discussed the Proteas' three-match winning streak against India ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, on November 2

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs South Africa ICC Womens World Cup 2025 final laura wolvaardt press conference
South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt celebrates one hundred and fifty runs during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup first semifinal match between England and South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, India, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2025. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Laura Wolvaardt leads South Africa in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final vs India

  • Proteas have won all recent encounters against India since 2017

  • India seek first ODI World Cup title at DY Patil Stadium

South Africa women's team skipper Laura Wolvaardt, on Saturda,y said that the Proteas would not rely on their recent record against India during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final. Wolvaardt highlighted the "completely different" dynamics of knockout stage cricket, downplaying past results against the strong Indian team.

India and South Africa will clash in the final at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2. Read what India's captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, said on the eve of the match.

Wolvaardt Stresses Knockout Dynamics

Laura Wolvaardt, the tournament's leading run-scorer with 470 runs, cited India batter Jemimah Rodrigues' "special" 127 not out against Australia in the semifinal to illustrate her point.

"Knockout cricket is completely different to league cricket," she said. "We've seen people are able to do some very special things in knockout games like we saw from Jemi the other night."

The South African captain emphasised ignoring past group-stage results, noting India's narrow three-wicket loss to the Proteas at Visakhapatnam earlier in the league stage. India, who are in an ODI World Cup final for the third time, have lost all three matches to the Proteas since 2017.

Related Content
Related Content

However, Wolvaardt maintained, "We know we have to play some really good cricket." She acknowledged India's strength, noting the team also comes off "a really good game" against Australia. "They'll be high on confidence," she stated.

"We can't sort of bring any of our history into this game," she said, "whether it would be finals that we've lost or games that we've won against India, we're just really trying to erase all of that stuff and start completely afresh."

Navigating Home Pressure In Navi Mumbai

South Africa face a significant challenge in the final, which will be played at Navi Mumbai. India seeks their maiden World Cup title and their first tournament win against the Proteas since 2005. A packed home crowd will be supporting the Women in Blue.

"It's going to be a very tough game with the whole crowd behind India, probably a sold-out stadium," Woolvardt said. "It's going to be a very exciting opportunity, but at the same time, it puts a lot of pressure on them (India) as well."

"They have the whole country behind them and are sort of expected to win," she added, anticipating that this will be "a really big crowd – probably the biggest crowd that a lot of our girls have not played in front of – a lot of eyeballs on the game, a lot of added pressure."

When asked about silencing the home crowd, Wolvaardt replied, "Hopefully we win. I guess that will silence them."

Reflecting On Women's Cricket Evolution

The final of the 13th edition of the Women's ODI World Cup features neither Australia nor England. Wolvaardt mentioned this development reflects the growth of women’s cricket, which remarkably began two years before the men's event in 1973.

"It just shows how much the women's game is developing and how different countries are being able to use new resources and develop really good quality cricketers," she said.

This is South Africa's maiden ODI World Cup final, though they reached the summit clashes of the last two T20 World Cups, losing both. "I'm really trying not to think about the result in those finals," she said, adding that she also avoids thinking about "the first time I was in the final." She said, "You automatically think about the trophy and about winning."

"The first time you're in those finals it feels like a really big, fast-paced event," she said, emphasising the need to "slow it down and take a big breath" and hoping the team can achieve this.

The captain also revealed that she avoids delivering grand dressing room speeches. Woolvardt also highlighted head coach Mandla Mashimby's impact, revealing that she "normally does the really inspirational stuff", including "that 'you're carrying your country' type of thing."

"I just come in with a little 'stay calm girls' at the end," Woolvardt said.

"I think it'll be super important for us to just stay as present as we can tomorrow," Woolvardt added. "There's going to be a lot of noise, a lot happening, a lot of maybe different routines than you're used to in a normal game. But it's just a game of cricket, and whichever team is able to do the basics for long and sort of hold their nerve for longer."

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India vs South Africa Live Score, Women's World Cup Final: Both Teams Chase Maiden Title As New Champion Rises

  2. India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Men In Blue Eye Comeback After Losing 2nd Match By 4 Wickets

  3. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: IND-W Keen To Experience 'How It Feels To Win' – Harmanpreet

  4. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Proteas Won't Rely On Past Success Against IND-W – Woolvardt

  5. India Vs South Africa Prediction, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Final: Check IND-W Vs SA-W H2H Record, Key Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  2. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  3. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dularchand Yadav Killing: Fears Of Return Of Jungle Raj Could Dent Nitish Kumar's 'Sushasan Babu' Image

  2. Leaders Express Grief After 9 Killed in Stampede at Andhra Pradesh’s Venkateswara Swamy Temple

  3. Sanjay Raut Takes Break from Public Life Due to Health Issues, PM Modi Wishes Recovery

  4. 45 Bangladeshis Detained While Crossing Border In West Bengal

  5. Day In Pics: November 01, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  3. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  4. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  5. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Top Diplomats From Germany, Jordan, And UK Urge Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan Conflict

  3. Mass Killing In Sudan’s Darfur Region Visible From Space

  4. US Lawmakers Urge Trump To Roll Back H-1B Visa Fee, Warn Move Could Strain India Ties

  5. Sudan: Hundreds Of Men Shot And Missing After Al-Fashir Falls To Paramilitaries: Witnesses

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab and Haryana November Weather Forecast: Clear Skies Give Way to Western Disturbance

  2. Two Much Review | How To Be A Formula Feminist

  3. Srikakulam Temple Stampede: Several Feared Dead At Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple In AP

  4. Daily Horoscope For November 1, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Leo, Sagittarius, And Capricorn

  5. Weekly Horoscope For November 2–8, 2025: Promising Financial Gains For Cancer, Virgo & Aquarius, Caution For Aries

  6. Jungle Raj Still Casts A Long Shadow Over Bihar Politics

  7. Shahdara Bar Association Bans Police Entry Into Karkardooma Courts After Misconduct Allegations

  8. Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's Film Starring Prabhas Off To A Strong Start