India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: IND-W Keen To Experience 'How It Feels To Win' – Harmanpreet

Harmanpreet Kaur emphasised on India's quest for their first ICC Women's ODI World Cup title as they take on South Africa in the final in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs South Africa ICC Womens World Cup 2025 final harmanpreet kaur press conference
India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur leaves the field after their loss in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against Australia at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, India, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India face South Africa in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final

  • Harmanpreet Kaur expressed determination to win India's first Women's ODI World Cup title

  • Harmanpreet emphasised teamwork and commitment despite previous losses

India women's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur has reiterated her team's determination to secure a historic ICC Women's World Cup 2025 title, as the Women in Blue prepare to meet South Africa in the final match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2.

India aim for their inaugural Women's ODI World Cup victory in this event, which promises to crown a fresh champion in women's one-day international cricket, joining former winners Australia, England, and New Zealand.

Quest For Global Championship

Harmanpreet Kaur spoke on Saturday during the pre-match press conference, acknowledging the hurt faced by her side due to previous losses. She stated the team is now poised to experience the exhilaration of winning a global title, as they gear up for their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final against South Africa.

Addressing reporters on the eve of the final, Harmanpreet said, "We know how it feels to lose. But we are looking forward to how it feels to win. Hopefully, tomorrow is a special day for us," Harmanpreet told reporters on the eve of the final. "We have done a lot of hard work, and it's only about getting everything (done) tomorrow for the team."

Related Content
Related Content

"We have been talking about that whenever we have enjoyed and given our best, we always get positive results," she said. "It's a proud moment for me and the entire team, and I'm sure the entire country must be also very proud (of) the way we have played the last two games."

Past Final Hurts For India

India will compete in a Women's ODI World Cup final for the third time. They previously lost to Australia by 98 runs in the 1998 title decider and narrowly conceded defeat to England by nine runs in the 2017 final. India also missed out on a Commonwealth Games gold medal, losing to Australia in 2022.

When asked about inspiring her team, Harmanpreet responded, "When you are at a stage like a World Cup final, there cannot be any bigger motivation. The team is charged up, players are supporting each other, and that shows they are together and how ready we are for this match."

"We knew long before that the World Cup was in India, and now it is about giving 100 per cent," she added, welcoming the fact that a new ODI world champion would emerge on Sunday night. "It's good that there are two different teams. We have seen Australia dominating world cricket for so many years, and England was also on that stage. The excitement is different."

Team India's Steely Resolve

The Indian captain confirmed her team consistently focused on reaching the final. The squad felt no requirement for a "shake-up", even after three consecutive losses to Australia, South Africa, and England during the league stage.

"We didn't shake up even once in the team because even though we lost three big losses, even after that everyone was together and we were all saying that we still have a great opportunity to reach to the finals," Harmanpreet elaborated.

"That was a positive mindset that helped us to reach to the finals when your team has such a positive mindset and everyone wants to play, to do good for the country and win the World Cup," she continued.

"We were definitely talking about what we wanted to improve, but at the same time, we were all looking at the same goal," she added. "This (reaching the final) is a long process. There are ups and downs. Some teams win, some lose. Ultimately, it’s about how we reach the end."

Harmanpreet confirmed her side is ready to cross the finish line, saying, "We have prepared ourselves in the last two years to put ourselves in every condition. If such a situation comes up, what can we do? We have tried our best. Now it's only about everything coming together and helping the team to pass that line."

South Africa's Impressive Run

Harmanpreet also commended South Africa's journey to their debut ODI World Cup final. "No doubt they have played very well (good) cricket, even though their start was not that good. The way they came back to this tournament, I think that's outstanding to watch," she said.

"I think it's a very balanced side," she added. "We know that they have good bowling attack and at the same time there is a lot of depth in batting."

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Prediction, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Final: Check IND-W Vs SA-W H2H Record, Key Stats

  2. India Vs South Africa Preview, Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Harmanpreet And Co. Eye Glory At DY Patil Stadium

  3. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: History, Early Struggles, Aussie Supremacy And India’s Rise – All You Need To Know

  4. India Vs South Africa Final, ICC Women's World Cup: Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast, DY Patil Stadium Pitch Report

  5. India Vs South Africa Final, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Five Things You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  2. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  3. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dularchand Yadav Killing: Fears Of Return Of Jungle Raj Could Dent Nitish Kumar's 'Sushasan Babu' Image

  2. Leaders Express Grief After 9 Killed in Stampede at Andhra Pradesh’s Venkateswara Swamy Temple

  3. Sanjay Raut Takes Break from Public Life Due to Health Issues, PM Modi Wishes Recovery

  4. 45 Bangladeshis Detained While Crossing Border In West Bengal

  5. Day In Pics: November 01, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  3. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  4. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  5. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Top Diplomats From Germany, Jordan, And UK Urge Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan Conflict

  3. Mass Killing In Sudan’s Darfur Region Visible From Space

  4. Sudan: Hundreds Of Men Shot And Missing After Al-Fashir Falls To Paramilitaries: Witnesses

  5. US Lawmakers Urge Trump To Roll Back H-1B Visa Fee, Warn Move Could Strain India Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab and Haryana November Weather Forecast: Clear Skies Give Way to Western Disturbance

  2. Two Much Review | How To Be A Formula Feminist

  3. Srikakulam Temple Stampede: Several Feared Dead At Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple In AP

  4. Daily Horoscope For November 1, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Leo, Sagittarius, And Capricorn

  5. Weekly Horoscope For November 2–8, 2025: Promising Financial Gains For Cancer, Virgo & Aquarius, Caution For Aries

  6. Jungle Raj Still Casts A Long Shadow Over Bihar Politics

  7. Shahdara Bar Association Bans Police Entry Into Karkardooma Courts After Misconduct Allegations

  8. Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's Film Starring Prabhas Off To A Strong Start