India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: IND-W Keen To Experience 'How It Feels To Win' – Harmanpreet

India face South Africa in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final
Harmanpreet Kaur expressed determination to win India's first Women's ODI World Cup title
Harmanpreet emphasised teamwork and commitment despite previous losses
India women's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur has reiterated her team's determination to secure a historic ICC Women's World Cup 2025 title, as the Women in Blue prepare to meet South Africa in the final match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2.
India aim for their inaugural Women's ODI World Cup victory in this event, which promises to crown a fresh champion in women's one-day international cricket, joining former winners Australia, England, and New Zealand.
Quest For Global Championship
Harmanpreet Kaur spoke on Saturday during the pre-match press conference, acknowledging the hurt faced by her side due to previous losses. She stated the team is now poised to experience the exhilaration of winning a global title, as they gear up for their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final against South Africa.
Addressing reporters on the eve of the final, Harmanpreet said, "We know how it feels to lose. But we are looking forward to how it feels to win. Hopefully, tomorrow is a special day for us," Harmanpreet told reporters on the eve of the final. "We have done a lot of hard work, and it's only about getting everything (done) tomorrow for the team."
"We have been talking about that whenever we have enjoyed and given our best, we always get positive results," she said. "It's a proud moment for me and the entire team, and I'm sure the entire country must be also very proud (of) the way we have played the last two games."
Past Final Hurts For India
India will compete in a Women's ODI World Cup final for the third time. They previously lost to Australia by 98 runs in the 1998 title decider and narrowly conceded defeat to England by nine runs in the 2017 final. India also missed out on a Commonwealth Games gold medal, losing to Australia in 2022.
When asked about inspiring her team, Harmanpreet responded, "When you are at a stage like a World Cup final, there cannot be any bigger motivation. The team is charged up, players are supporting each other, and that shows they are together and how ready we are for this match."
"We knew long before that the World Cup was in India, and now it is about giving 100 per cent," she added, welcoming the fact that a new ODI world champion would emerge on Sunday night. "It's good that there are two different teams. We have seen Australia dominating world cricket for so many years, and England was also on that stage. The excitement is different."
Team India's Steely Resolve
The Indian captain confirmed her team consistently focused on reaching the final. The squad felt no requirement for a "shake-up", even after three consecutive losses to Australia, South Africa, and England during the league stage.
"We didn't shake up even once in the team because even though we lost three big losses, even after that everyone was together and we were all saying that we still have a great opportunity to reach to the finals," Harmanpreet elaborated.
"That was a positive mindset that helped us to reach to the finals when your team has such a positive mindset and everyone wants to play, to do good for the country and win the World Cup," she continued.
"We were definitely talking about what we wanted to improve, but at the same time, we were all looking at the same goal," she added. "This (reaching the final) is a long process. There are ups and downs. Some teams win, some lose. Ultimately, it’s about how we reach the end."
Harmanpreet confirmed her side is ready to cross the finish line, saying, "We have prepared ourselves in the last two years to put ourselves in every condition. If such a situation comes up, what can we do? We have tried our best. Now it's only about everything coming together and helping the team to pass that line."
South Africa's Impressive Run
Harmanpreet also commended South Africa's journey to their debut ODI World Cup final. "No doubt they have played very well (good) cricket, even though their start was not that good. The way they came back to this tournament, I think that's outstanding to watch," she said.
"I think it's a very balanced side," she added. "We know that they have good bowling attack and at the same time there is a lot of depth in batting."
(With PTI Inputs)