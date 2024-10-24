Cricket

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Sunil Gavaskar Gives 'Panic' Verdict After India Make Three Changes In Pune

Indian cricket team decided to make three changes in the playing XI for the second Test encounter against New Zealand in Pune

NZ vs IND, 1st Test
IND Vs NZ: Hosts have made three changes to the side that lost in the 1st Test. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
info_icon

Legendary Sunil Gavaskar reckons India may have panicked by including Washington Sundar in the playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand ahead of Kuldeep Yadav. (Match Blog | Streaming | More Cricket News)

Hosts India made three changes to their playing eleven for the second Test. They replaced Mohammed Siraj and KL Rahul with Akash Deep and Shubhman Gill respectively while wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav made way for Washington.

"It feels like a bit of a panic decision taken by Team India. You do not make 3 changes to the squad often," Gavaskar said on broadcast after the toss on Thursday.

India trail the three-match series 0-1 after losing the first Test by eight wickets last week. Rohit Sharma and Co. had been bowled out for 46 in the first essay of the Bengaluru Test.

"I don't see a lot of teams making three changes unless there are injury concerns. Including Washington Sundar tells you they are worried about their batting. More than his bowling, they need his batting down the order as the cushion," Gavaskar said.

"Yes, there is a lot of talk about the left-handers in the New Zealand batting unit, but I would have picked Kuldeep Yadav, who can also turn it away from a left-hander," Gavaskar added.

India's K.L. Rahul, right, congratulates New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra at the end of New Zealand innings during the day three of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru. - AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: KL Rahul Dropped From Playing XI As Shubman Gill Returns

BY Jagdish Yadav

Washington had been added to the squad after India's eight-wicket loss on Sunday. However, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar lauded captain Rohit Sharma for his decision to bring in the inform Akash Deep and Washington.

"Common sense selection. In-form seamer in. When pitch is offering a lot, you don’t need an artist like Kuldeep, a tall, quick, finger spinner will do," Manjrekar tweeted.

Siraj has been struggling with form at home for a while. The 30-year-old Hyderabadi has picked up 12 wickets in the last seven home Tests.

He has so far taken 80 wickets in 30 Test matches but 61 of those scalps have come in 17 away Test matches in three of the SENA countries (South Africa, England, Australia).

Only 19 wickets after bowling 192.2 overs in 13 home Tests are figures that imply that Siraj has struggled in sub-continental conditions unlike Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, who have had the ability to throw pitch and conditions out of equation.

In contrast, Akash Deep has been in good form, impressing in the Test series against England and Bangladesh.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 1st ODI Live Score: Smriti Mandhana Leads Indian Team As Harmanpreet Kaur Rested
  2. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: R Ashwin Strikes, Removes Devon Conway; NZ - 140/3
  3. IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Sunil Gavaskar Gives 'Panic' Verdict After India Make Three Changes In Pune
  4. IND Vs NZ 2nd Test: Sarfaraz Convinces Rohit To Take Review For Young's Dismissal - Watch
  5. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test: South Africa Beat Bangladesh By Seven Wickets, Take 1-0 Lead In Series
Football News
  1. Botafogo Vs Penarol: More Than 250 Uruguayan Fans Detained In Rio After Clashes With Police
  2. Barcelona Vs Bayern Munich: Raphina Hits Hat-Trick As Bavarians Thumped - In Pics
  3. Luton Town 1-2 Sunderland: Black Cats Move Clear At Championship Summit With Hard-Fought Win
  4. Fenerbahce Vs Man United, Europa League: Ten Hag-Mourinho's Mutual Admiration Society - Read Comments
  5. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
Tennis News
  1. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  2. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  3. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
  4. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  5. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  2. India 0-4 Australia, Sultan Of Johor Cup Match Report: IND Remain On Top Despite Defeat
  3. IND 0-2 GER, 1st Hockey Test: Harmanpreet, Fulton Vow To 'Experiment In Second Game Too'
  4. India Vs Germany Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Bilateral Series Match 2
  5. India 0-2 Germany: IND Lose First Match In Delhi Since 2014, Trail 1-0 In Two-match Series - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengaluru Building Collapse Death Toll Reaches Eight; PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh
  2. Cyclone Dana: Landfall Likely In Odisha Tonight; Trains Cancelled In Bengal, Flights Suspended | Top Points
  3. Sakshi Malik Makes Big Claims Against Brij Bhushan, Babita Phogat In Her Autobiography
  4. Jharkhand Election: BJP vs JMM Posters Spark Billboards War in Ranchi
  5. Full List: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  2. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  3. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  4. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  5. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  2. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  3. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  4. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  5. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
World News
  1. Justin Trudeau Gets Oct 28 Deadline As Liberal MPs Call On Canadian PM To Resign
  2. IDF Says Six Al Jazeera Journalists Are Hamas Operatives, Network Calls Allegations False
  3. TUSAS Attack: 5 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured, Kurdish Party Blamed; Turkey Retaliates
  4. US Says ‘Evidence’ Shows North Korea Has Sent Troops To Russia
  5. Modi-Xi Meeting: A Tentative First Step Toward Restoring Ties
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs UP Yoddhas, Haryana Steelers Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. IDF Says Six Al Jazeera Journalists Are Hamas Operatives, Network Calls Allegations False
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. TUSAS Attack: 5 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured, Kurdish Party Blamed; Turkey Retaliates
  5. Bangladesh Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Kagiso Rabada Stars As Proteas Win By Seven Wickets In Dhaka
  6. PAK Vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: England Reeling At Lunch As Pakistan Spinners Make Merry In Rawalpindi
  7. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: KL Rahul Dropped From Playing XI As Shubman Gill Returns
  8. Pakistan Vs England, 3rd Test Toss Update: ENG Bat First Against PAK In Rawalpindi Decider