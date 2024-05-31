Cricket

IND Vs BAN, ICC T20 WC 2024, Warm-Up Match Preview: Rohit Sharma & Co Face Bangla Tigers

In the warm-up game, it is expected that save for Virat Kohli, who is expected to touch down sometime before the practice game, all other 14 players will be given a go as it doesn't have official status

indian team practice session X @ICC
Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav in the nets for the practice session ahead of the warm-up match against Bangladesh at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. Photo: X/ @ICC
Yashasvi Jaiswal will aim to add his bit to the combination conundrum with a handy contribution while Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj need to put their best foot forward during India's only T20 World Cup warm-up game against Bangladesh ahead of their tournament opener on June 5. (More Cricket News)

With all 15 cricketers being regular playing XI members of their respective IPL franchises, the team is certainly not short on game time but an assortment of 15 high-calibre players and finding that perfect combination will be key to ending India's 13-year global trophy drought.

It will be an opportunity to check everyone's rhythm after most of the core team members enjoyed a two-week break.

There will be two areas where skipper Rohit Sharma and outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid need to make a judicious call.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy. - ICC
India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024 Match Under Terrorist Threat: ICC Issues 'Safety And Security' Statement

BY Tejas Rane

Even if Jaiswal is in good nick, how to fit him in the side will be an issue as it would mean keeping a power-hitter like Shivam Dube out of the playing XI.

It is a foregone conclusion that Jaiswal might have to sit out as it would not only allow Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to open but could also open the door for Dube at the back end of the tournament.

"Shivam Dube is a six-hitting machine. He can be the 'x-factor' in the T20 World Cup. But if Shivam has to be in the XI, then you can't play Yashasvi. Rohit has to take that call and I prefer both pace-bowling all-rounders in the XI. If Shivam plays, he can take on the opposition wrist spinners in the latter half," Suresh Raina, one of India's premier T20 batters of his time, said on Friday when asked about a possible combination.

The second teething problem for India would be to find Jasprit Bumrah's opening pace-bowling partner. Both Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj have blown hot and cold in the IPL and their form has left a lot to be desired.

RP Singh, one of the heroes of India's inaugural edition victory, feels that Hardik Pandya's four overs will be very important. Besides, he feels that Arshdeep should be the second frontline pacer on the newly-laid drop-in track.

Rishabh Pant during a practice session before the warm-up game against Bangladesh. - Photo: X/ @BCCI
India Vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 WC 2024, Warm-Up Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Talking about the length to be bowled on the tracks in the US during an early morning start, he felt variations would be important, which makes Arshdeep a better bet compared to Siraj.

"As per my understanding, there should be a bit of slowness in the wicket. So, the ideal length will be somewhere around just short of good length. There will not be a lot of swing for the bowlers but the bowlers with variations, not only yorkers but also slower ones, leg and off cutters...," RP replied to a PTI query during a promotional event in Delhi.

"These deliveries will be utilised a bit more by Arshdeep, so the success rate will be automatically higher for him and that's what I understand the wickets in the US," he explained.

Against Bangladesh on a slowish track, it would also be a challenge for the middle-order as to how they deal with Shakib Al Hasan and Mahedi Hasan apart from questions asked by cutter master Mustafizur Rahaman.

