Jersey Blues For India: BCCI Struggles To Find Sponsor Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025, Say Reports

India may play without a jersey sponsor at Asia Cup 2025.
Dream11 exits after gaming ban hits real-money platforms.
Shreyas Iyer snubbed, Harshit Rana and Shubman Gill’s selection surprises fans.
With the Asia Cup set to begin on September 9, the Indian team may take the field without a sponsor logo on their jerseys. Dream11, which has been the official sponsor since 2023 with a deal worth ₹358 crore, has stepped away following the government’s recent restrictions on real-money gaming.
This development leaves the BCCI in search of a new partner, but officials have admitted that it will be difficult to close an agreement before the tournament starts. If no deal is reached, India’s players could be wearing jerseys that simply display “India,” something fans have not seen in a long time.
Online Gaming Ban Forces Dream11 Exit
The abrupt exit of Dream11 stems from the government’s enactment of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, signed into law on August 22. The legislation imposes a blanket ban on real-money online games, including fantasy sports, linking them to widespread addiction, financial harm, and societal damage.
Major platforms like Dream11, Mobile Premier League, PokerBaazi, and others immediately halted paid contests. Dream11 itself reported that the ban wiped out nearly 95% of its revenues overnigh. Despite this, Dream Sports, Dream11’s parent company, has decided against challenging the law legally and will instead shift its focus to alternative business avenues.
Asia Cup 2025: Surprising Omission of Shreyas Iyer and Other Snubs
India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement created ripples, not just for who was included, but for who was left out. The selection of Harshit Rana, a relatively unheralded pacer, and Shubman Gill's inclusion as a vice-captain raised eyebrows. His entry is especially surprising in light of the exclusion of Shreyas Iyer, whose omission sparked widespread criticism from fans and experts alike.
Shreyas Iyer’s absence is perhaps the most contentious. Fresh off an impressive IPL season, where he scored 604 runs at a strike rate of 175, combined with his leadership credentials and recent form, many expected him to be a shoo‑in for the squad.
Chief selector Ajit Agarkar acknowledged the predicament, saying, “You tell me who he can replace”, reflecting the harsh reality of limited slots in a deep talent pool. But critics were not convinced: former players and fans accused the selection of favoritism, pointing to Gambhir’s ties with KKR and the inclusion of his franchise teammates Rinku Singh and Harshit Rana