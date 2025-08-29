Jersey Blues For India: BCCI Struggles To Find Sponsor Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025, Say Reports

The BCCI is reportedly struggling to secure a jersey sponsor for Team India ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, raising concerns over brand partnerships just months before the tournament.

D
Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jersey Blues For India: BCCI Struggles To Find Sponsor Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025, Say Reports
Jersey Blues For India: BCCI Struggles To Find Sponsor Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025, Say Reports Photo: File/AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India may play without a jersey sponsor at Asia Cup 2025.

  • Dream11 exits after gaming ban hits real-money platforms.

  • Shreyas Iyer snubbed, Harshit Rana and Shubman Gill’s selection surprises fans.

With the Asia Cup set to begin on September 9, the Indian team may take the field without a sponsor logo on their jerseys. Dream11, which has been the official sponsor since 2023 with a deal worth ₹358 crore, has stepped away following the government’s recent restrictions on real-money gaming.

This development leaves the BCCI in search of a new partner, but officials have admitted that it will be difficult to close an agreement before the tournament starts. If no deal is reached, India’s players could be wearing jerseys that simply display “India,” something fans have not seen in a long time.

Online Gaming Ban Forces Dream11 Exit

The abrupt exit of Dream11 stems from the government’s enactment of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, signed into law on August 22. The legislation imposes a blanket ban on real-money online games, including fantasy sports, linking them to widespread addiction, financial harm, and societal damage.

Major platforms like Dream11, Mobile Premier League, PokerBaazi, and others immediately halted paid contests. Dream11 itself reported that the ban wiped out nearly 95% of its revenues overnigh. Despite this, Dream Sports, Dream11’s parent company, has decided against challenging the law legally and will instead shift its focus to alternative business avenues.

Related Content
Related Content

Asia Cup 2025: Surprising Omission of Shreyas Iyer and Other Snubs

India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement created ripples, not just for who was included, but for who was left out. The selection of Harshit Rana, a relatively unheralded pacer, and Shubman Gill's inclusion as a vice-captain raised eyebrows. His entry is especially surprising in light of the exclusion of Shreyas Iyer, whose omission sparked widespread criticism from fans and experts alike.

Shreyas Iyer’s absence is perhaps the most contentious. Fresh off an impressive IPL season, where he scored 604 runs at a strike rate of 175, combined with his leadership credentials and recent form, many expected him to be a shoo‑in for the squad.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar acknowledged the predicament, saying, “You tell me who he can replace”, reflecting the harsh reality of limited slots in a deep talent pool. But critics were not convinced: former players and fans accused the selection of favoritism, pointing to Gambhir’s ties with KKR and the inclusion of his franchise teammates Rinku Singh and Harshit Rana

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Why Roger Binny Stepped Down As BCCI President? Rajeev Shukla Takes Over As Acting Chief - Report

  2. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: ZIM Post 298 in First Innings

  3. 'Richest Board Can't Stream Matches': Fans Vent Ire At BCCI As It Fails To Provide Duleep Trophy Live Streaming

  4. RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Lights Up Duleep Trophy With Explosive 125 Featuring 21 Fours

  5. Mark Wood Targets Ashes Comeback: 'The Injury Is All Right'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Zverev Through To US Open Third Round

  2. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Alexei Popyrin To Reach Round 3

  3. US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Cruises To Third Round

  4. US Open: Coco Gauff Cries Fights Tears To Reach Round 3

  5. US Open 2025: Swiatek Sweats But Advances To Third Round

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  2. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  4. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025 Round Of 16: SatChi Beat Chinese Duo 2-1

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rajasthan Gives Detailed Guidelines On Stray Dog Management After SC’s August 11 Order

  2. Malegaon blast: NIA Weighs Appeal Against Acquittals After Special Court Verdict

  3. Himachal Pradesh Flood: Beas River Overflow Washes Away Parts of Iconic Old Manali

  4. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  5. Supreme Court Restrains Trial Court In FIR Against Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  3. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

World News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  3. OpenAI To Introduce Safeguards In ChatGPT After Teen Suicide Lawsuit

  4. Historic Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara Submerged As Ravi River Floods Corridor

  5. Pope Leo Appeals To End The Conflict In 'The Holy Land', Calls For A Permanent Ceasefire

Latest Stories

  1. Bugonia Trailer: Emma Stone Sports Striking Bald Look In Yorgos Lanthimos' Sci-Fi Dark Comedy

  2. Uttarakhand Cloudburst Wreaks Havoc: Fresh Disasters Strike Chamoli and Rudraprayag Districts

  3. Jairam Ramesh Hits Out At PM Modi For China, Japan Trip; Says He Abandoned Manipur

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Teaser: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Is About 'Four People, Two Heartbreakers And One Wedding'

  5. Europe Announces Snapback Sanctions On Iran Amid Nuclear Standoff

  6. Rain Triggers Disruption on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line

  7. Param Sundari X Review: Is Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra's Film Worth Watching? Check Out What Netizens Are Saying

  8. PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit