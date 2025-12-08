Napoli Vs Juventus Live Score, Serie A: Hojlund Smashes Home Early Opener After Brilliant Neres Assist

Napoli vs Juventus LIVE Score: Halftime! | NAP 1-0 JUV
No stoppage time, and the first half ends with Napoli’s early breakthrough standing as the difference. The tempo faded after their strong start, while Juventus never truly settled or found solutions. Both sides head into the dressing room with plenty to rethink before the second half kicks off.
Napoli vs Juventus LIVE Score: 37' NAP 1-0 JUV
The game has slowed to a crawl, with constant tactical fouls disrupting any flow. Both sides struggle to string passes together as the referee steps in repeatedly.
Napoli vs Juventus LIVE Score: 29' NAP 1-0 JUV
Buongiorno meets the corner with a powerful header that looks destined for the far corner, but the Juventus keeper pulls off a fantastic stretch to tip it wide. A crucial intervention that keeps the visitors alive as Napoli continue to pile on pressure.
Napoli vs Juventus LIVE Score: 19' NAP 1-0 JUV
Juve still can’t settle. They’re losing the ball too easily and look uncomfortable against Napoli’s aggressive press, with the hosts controlling the tempo without much resistance.
Napoli vs Juventus LIVE Score: GOAL! | 7' NAP 1-0 JUV
Hojlund fires the Partenopei into an early lead! Neres threads a brilliant ball through Juve’s backline, and Hojlund meets it with a clinical right-footed finish. The Maradona explodes, and Napoli take control of the match as Juventus are immediately put under pressure.
Napoli vs Juventus LIVE Score: Kick Off!
The first half gets underway at the Stadio Maradona. We’ll bring you every incident, key moment, and stat from this high-stakes Serie A 2025-26 showdown. Stay tuned for all the action.
JUV Starting XI!
NAP Starting XI!
Napoli vs Juventus LIVE Score: Match Details!
Fixture: Napoli vs Juventus, Matchday 14
Venue: Stadio Maradona
Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025
Time: 01:15 AM IST (December 8)
Napoli vs Juventus LIVE Score: Welcome!
Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog for Napoli’s match against Juventus, which will impact the top of the table in Serie A before the end of Matchday 14. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups.