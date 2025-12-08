Napoli Vs Juventus Live Score, Serie A: Hojlund Smashes Home Early Opener After Brilliant Neres Assist

Napoli's players celebrate after Romelu Lukaku scored his side's second goal during their Serie A match against Cagliari at the Diego Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy. Photo: AP

Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the Serie A 2025-26 Matchday 14 fixture between Napoli and Juventus at the Stadio Maradona on Sunday, December 7, 2025. Napoli welcome Juventus Matchday 14 of the 2025-26 Serie A season, and all eyes will be on Naples. With a potent home record and a recent run of wins behind them, Napoli arrive as strong favourites. Juventus, meanwhile, arrive amid injury concerns and a line-up reshuffle that may weaken their defensive and attacking fluidity. History also tilts in Napoli’s favour: the home side have won most recent encounters between the clubs, scoring 24 goals to Juventus’ 20 in their last 17 meetings. Expect Napoli to push early, but Juve may still threaten on the counter if they stay compact and take their chances.

8 Dec 2025, 02:05:38 am IST Napoli vs Juventus LIVE Score: Halftime! | NAP 1-0 JUV No stoppage time, and the first half ends with Napoli’s early breakthrough standing as the difference. The tempo faded after their strong start, while Juventus never truly settled or found solutions. Both sides head into the dressing room with plenty to rethink before the second half kicks off.

8 Dec 2025, 02:04:01 am IST Napoli vs Juventus LIVE Score: 37' NAP 1-0 JUV The game has slowed to a crawl, with constant tactical fouls disrupting any flow. Both sides struggle to string passes together as the referee steps in repeatedly.

8 Dec 2025, 01:57:22 am IST Napoli vs Juventus LIVE Score: 29' NAP 1-0 JUV Buongiorno meets the corner with a powerful header that looks destined for the far corner, but the Juventus keeper pulls off a fantastic stretch to tip it wide. A crucial intervention that keeps the visitors alive as Napoli continue to pile on pressure.

8 Dec 2025, 01:42:55 am IST Napoli vs Juventus LIVE Score: 19' NAP 1-0 JUV Juve still can’t settle. They’re losing the ball too easily and look uncomfortable against Napoli’s aggressive press, with the hosts controlling the tempo without much resistance.

8 Dec 2025, 01:32:01 am IST Napoli vs Juventus LIVE Score: GOAL! | 7' NAP 1-0 JUV Hojlund fires the Partenopei into an early lead! Neres threads a brilliant ball through Juve’s backline, and Hojlund meets it with a clinical right-footed finish. The Maradona explodes, and Napoli take control of the match as Juventus are immediately put under pressure.

8 Dec 2025, 01:21:50 am IST Napoli vs Juventus LIVE Score: Kick Off! The first half gets underway at the Stadio Maradona. We’ll bring you every incident, key moment, and stat from this high-stakes Serie A 2025-26 showdown. Stay tuned for all the action.

8 Dec 2025, 12:34:53 am IST Napoli vs Juventus LIVE Score: JUV Starting XI! ✍🏻 Gli 1️⃣1️⃣ titolari scelti da mister Spalletti per la sfida di questa sera 📜@EASPORTSFC @easportsfcit#NapoliJuve pic.twitter.com/ieV3iq9OM6 — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) December 7, 2025

8 Dec 2025, 12:32:53 am IST Napoli vs Juventus LIVE Score: NAP Starting XI! Oggi scendiamo in campo così! 🔥



💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/LfyoSEYJIg — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) December 7, 2025

8 Dec 2025, 12:23:19 am IST Napoli vs Juventus LIVE Score: Match Details! Fixture: Napoli vs Juventus, Matchday 14

Venue: Stadio Maradona

Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Time: 01:15 AM IST (December 8)

Live Streaming: Not Available