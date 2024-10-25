Cricket

IND Vs NZ: Santner Puts Kiwis On Track For First-Ever Series Win In India - Data Debrief

New Zealand had a healthy 301-run lead at stumps, ending the day 198-5, with Tom Blundell (30 not out) and Glenn Phillips (9 not out) on crease

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner
Mitchell Santner's stellar bowling paired with Tom Latham's strong start with the bat put New Zealand in the driving seat on day two of their second Test against India. (More Cricket News)

The hosts resumed at the crease at 16-1 on Friday, and they started strong as Yashasvi Jaiswal (30) and Shubman Gill (30) got the ball rolling.

However, Santner (7-53) found his footing in the 22nd over, trapping the latter lbw and taking Virat Kohli for just one run shortly after.

Ravindra Jadeja threatened to get India back on track with his knock of 38, but the wickets continued to tumble as they were skittled for 156, already trailing by 103.

IND Vs BAN 2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja Fastest Indian To Get To 300 Wickets-3000 Runs Double
IND Vs BAN 2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja Fastest Indian To Get To 300 Wickets-3000 Runs Double

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Latham then kept the tourists in control, plundering 86 before Washington Sundar picked up where he left off in the first innings.

The spinner took seven wickets on day one and got four more as he tried to limit the damage done by New Zealand in the second innings, but Will Young (23), Devon Conway (17) and Daryl Mitchell (18) kept them ticking over.

New Zealand had a healthy 301-run lead at stumps, ending the day 198-5, with Tom Blundell (30 not out) and Glenn Phillips (9 not out) hoping to keep their momentum going when play resumes on Saturday.

Data Debrief: On the cusp

Sundar's strong start on Thursday had given India hope, but they struggled to build on that when they stepped out for day two.

Instead, it was Santner who grabbed the headlines, with New Zealand pushing to get a maiden Test series win in India and end their hosts' 12-year unbeaten run at home.

Before this Test, he had never taken four wickets in an innings, but he managed an impressive seven-for as he made light work of India's batters.

