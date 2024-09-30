IND Vs BAN 2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja Fastest Indian To Get To 300 Wickets-3000 Runs Double

Ravindra Jadeja added another feather to his already heavily-feathered Test cap as the all-rounder became the fastest Indian to get to the double of 300 wickets and 3000 runs on Monday during the second Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur. (Live Blog | More Cricket News)
Jadeja dismissed the last Bangladesh batter, Khaled Mashal, in the first innings to become just the seventh Indian to pick 300 Test wickets. The 35-year-old got his 300th scalp in his 73rd Test outing, making him the fourth quickest Indian after R Ashwin (54), Anil Kumble (62) and Harbhajan Singh (76) to reach the milestone.
Among Indians, Jadeja is the second fastest to get to the milestone in terms of balls taken. Jadeja, who got his 300th wicket on his 17428th Test delivery, is only behind his teammate Ashwin who took 15636 balls to reach the figure.
Jadeja already has over 3000 runs and with his 300th wicket, he has joined an exclusive club that had only 10 players in the history of Test cricket. By achieving this double in 73 matches, Jadeja has become the fastest Indian and the second fastest Test player after legendary England all-rounder Ian Botham to get to the milestone.
Before Jadeja, only R Ashwin and Kapil Dev were the Indians with 300 wickets-3000 runs Test double.
Jadeja's 300th wicket was also the last of Bangladesh's first innings. Bangladesh were bowled out for 233. Mominul Haque waged a lone battle for the visitors with his 107 not out. For India, Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets, R Ashwin, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets each. Jadeja picked a solitary wicket to reach his milestone.