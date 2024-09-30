Cricket

IND Vs BAN 2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja Fastest Indian To Get To 300 Wickets-3000 Runs Double

Jadeja dismissed the last Bangladesh batter, Khaled Mashal, in the first innings to become just the seventh Indian to pick 300 Test wickets

Ravindra-jadeja-cricket-india-bangladesh
India's Ravindra Jadeja with teammates celebrates the wicket of Bangladeshi batter Khaled Ahmed during the fourth day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the Green Park stadium, Kanpur, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma
info_icon

Ravindra Jadeja added another feather to his already heavily-feathered Test cap as the all-rounder became the fastest Indian to get to the double of 300 wickets and 3000 runs on Monday during the second Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur. (Live Blog | More Cricket News)

Jadeja dismissed the last Bangladesh batter, Khaled Mashal, in the first innings to become just the seventh Indian to pick 300 Test wickets. The 35-year-old got his 300th scalp in his 73rd Test outing, making him the fourth quickest Indian after R Ashwin (54), Anil Kumble (62) and Harbhajan Singh (76) to reach the milestone.

Among Indians, Jadeja is the second fastest to get to the milestone in terms of balls taken. Jadeja, who got his 300th wicket on his 17428th Test delivery, is only behind his teammate Ashwin who took 15636 balls to reach the figure.

Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Siraj taking their catches, - X/BCCI
Rohit Sharma Vs Mohammed Siraj: Watch Whose Catch Was Better As Both Fly To Dismiss Bangladesh Batters

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Jadeja already has over 3000 runs and with his 300th wicket, he has joined an exclusive club that had only 10 players in the history of Test cricket. By achieving this double in 73 matches, Jadeja has become the fastest Indian and the second fastest Test player after legendary England all-rounder Ian Botham to get to the milestone.

Before Jadeja, only R Ashwin and Kapil Dev were the Indians with 300 wickets-3000 runs Test double.

Jadeja's 300th wicket was also the last of Bangladesh's first innings. Bangladesh were bowled out for 233. Mominul Haque waged a lone battle for the visitors with his 107 not out. For India, Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets, R Ashwin, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets each. Jadeja picked a solitary wicket to reach his milestone.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Yashasvi Jaiswal Falls, Rishabh Pant Comes At No. 4; IND - 138/2, BAN - 233/10
  2. SCO-W Vs SL-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. PAK-W Vs BAN-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Australia Trump England In Rain-Hit 5th ODI, Clinch Series 3-2 - In Pics
  5. Virat Scores In Every Match, Babar Scores In No Match: PAK Great Calls Comparison 'Pointless'
Football News
  1. Manchester United 0-3 Tottenham: Red Devils Suffer Third Loss Of Season - In Pics
  2. Scottish Premiership: Philippe Clement Hails Jack Butland's Penalty Heroics After Narrow Win
  3. Premier League: Coach Ange Postecoglou Lauds 'Outstanding' Tottenham After Statement Win
  4. Man United 0-3 Tottenham: 'Indisciplined' Man Utd Never Recovered From Early Setback, Says Ten Hag
  5. Napoli 2-0 Monza: Politano And Kvaratskhelia Propel Hosts To Serie A Summit
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  2. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
  3. China Open: Alcaraz Brings Up 200th Career Win By Defeating Griekspoor
  4. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Found Matters 'Mentally Tough' Against Roman Safiullin
  5. China Open: Aryna Sabalenka Closes In On Win-Streak Record After Triumph
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Elections 2024: BJP Expels Haryana Leaders For Taking The Independent Route, Cong Follows Suit
  2. 'Shows Cong’s Hate': Shah Slams Kharge For 'Dragging PM Modi In 'Personal Health Matters'
  3. 'Pothole-free Delhi': CM Atishi, Ministers Inspect Roads
  4. RG Kar Medical College Rape: SC Hearing Today, Medics Hold Torch Rallies Across Kolkata
  5. In Kashmir, A Hunger For Solutions
Entertainment News
  1. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  2. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  3. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  4. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
  5. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
US News
  1. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  2. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  3. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  4. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
World News
  1. Japan's Likely Next Leader Shigeru Ishiba Calls Election For October 27
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. Israel-Lebanon Conflict: Nasrallah, 6 Other Hezbollah Commanders Killed In A Week | The Remaining Leadership
  4. Nepal Floods: Nearly 200 Dead, 30 Missing Amidst Unprecedented Rainfall And Landslides
  5. SpaceX Capsule Sent To Bring Back Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore Next Year Docks At Space Station | WATCH
Latest Stories
  1. Pisces October 2024 Horoscope: Check Out Your Monthly Horoscope Based On Your Sign
  2. Aquarius October 2024 Horoscope: Check This Month's Predictions According To Your Zodiac Sign
  3. Capricorn October 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Zodiac Sign’s Forecast For The Current Month
  4. Sagittarius October 2024 Horoscope: See What This Month Holds For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Scorpio October 2024 Horoscope: Reveal Your Zodiac Sign's Horoscope For This Month
  6. Libra October 2024 Horoscope: Know The Monthly Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Virgo October 2024 Horoscope: See What The Stars Predict For Your Sign This Month
  8. Leo October 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign