Cricket

Rohit Sharma Vs Mohammed Siraj: Watch Whose Catch Was Better As Both Fly To Dismiss Bangladesh Batters

At lunch on Day 4, Bangladesh had reached 205 for six with former captain Mominul Haque getting to his 13th Test century

Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Siraj taking their catches, Photo: X/BCCI
Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Siraj both took stunning catches to dismiss Bangladesh batters as the play finally resumed after being abandoned for more than two days in the second Test between India and Bangladesh. (Live Blog | More Cricket News)

After just 35 overs on Day 1, there was no more cricket on that day and the next two days as well. Bangladesh resumed from 107/3 with Mushfiqur Rahim on the crease alongside the set Mominul Haque. Rahim soon was bowled as he shouldered arms to a Jasprit Bumrah delivery.

Litton Das, the new man in, was looking to play his shots but his innings came to a screeching halt courtesy an outstanding take from Rohit at mid-off. Das danced down the ground to slap a full Mohammed Siraj delivery over the infield but found a leaping Indian skipper who grabbed a one-handed stunner.

After taking the wicket of Das, it was Siraj's turn to take a screamer of a catch. Veteran Shakib Al Hasan was looking uncomfortable on the crease and tried to smash Ashwin into the stands but the ball only went into the sky. Siraj ran from the infield to take the catch but could not get under the ball properly. And yet, somehow the Indian pacers stretched his palms, arched his back and managed to take his hand behind his head to complete a clean catch.

At lunch on Day 4, Bangladesh had reached 205 for six with former captain Mominul Haque getting to his 13th Test century.

