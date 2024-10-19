Cricket

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Can India Win After Being Bowled Out For 46? - Teams Who Have Won After Overturning Big Innings Lead

India were bowled out for their lowest-ever score on home soil as New Zealand pacers ran riot on day one of the 1st IND vs NZ Test in Bengaluru

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Cricket Day 3 Photo gallery_Virat Kohli
IND Vs NZ 1st Test: Virat Kohli walks off the field after losing his wicket | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
info_icon

Rohit Sharma admitted to have mistaken the Bengaluru conditions after he saw his side being bowled out for 46 runs in the first innings, sending shockwaves in the cricketing fraternity. (Match Blog | Scorecard)

After winning the toss, India opted to bat first despite the damp and overcast conditions at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium as New Zealand bowlers took advantage.

Matt Henry took five-for as the hosts were bowled out for their lowest-ever score on home turf, with Virat Kohli among others registering ducks.

In reply, the BlackCaps registered a mammoth 4-2 in their first innings, led by the improbable Rachin Ravindra's first Test century on Indian soil. He along with Tim Southee (65) stretched their lead to 356.

On day three, India started off well but despite the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India found themselves just 125 runs behind and seven wickets in hand in the 1st Test.

What History Tells Us

India have been here before, at the historic Eden Gardens in 2001. Also, there have been wins in Sydney (2021), Gabba (2021) and even in Nagpur this year - where India won the Test match against Bangladesh just over two days.

Rohit Sharma walked for two runs as India collapsed. - null
IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: India's 46-Run Innings At Home 'Hurts' Rohit Sharma - 'We Didn't Respond Well'

BY Stats Perform

There have been 14 instances in Test match history wherein teams have Tests after being bowled out for under 100 in their first innings.

  • Pakistan vs England, 2012 (Dubai): Pakistan won by 71 runs after being bowled out for 99 in their first innings.

  • England vs Ireland, 2019 (Lord’s): England won by 143 runs after being bowled out for 85.

  • England vs Australia, 2019 (Leeds): England won by a wicket after being bowled out for 67 in their first innings.

However, India have not been on the favourable side as they have been bowled out for less than 100 on 27 occasions and have only managed to draw five of those games. They have never won a Test after registering at a total of 100 runs or less.

Teams Who Overcame Huge Deficit To Win Test Match

  • Sri Lanka vs Australia, 1992 (Colombo): Sri Lanka overcame a 291-run deficit to win by 16 runs.

  • India vs Australia, 2001 (Kolkata): India overturned a 274-run deficit to win by 171 runs.

  • Australia vs England, 1894 (Sydney): England won by 10 runs after overturning a massive 261-run deficit.

  • England vs Australia, 1981 (Leeds): England won by 18 runs after trailing by 227.

  • Australia vs Pakistan, 2010 (Sydney): Australia won by 36 runs despite trailing by 206 runs.

India has never won a Test after conceding a 300-plus lead. In fact, they’ve only drawn one of the five instances where they’ve trailed by more than 300.

  • 418 (South Africa, Ahmedabad, 2008): India lost by an innings and 90 runs.

  • 380 (England, Chennai, 1985): India lost by 9 wickets.

  • 356 (New Zealand, Bengaluru, 2024): TBD.

  • 334 (Sri Lanka, Ahmedabad, 2009): Drawn.

  • 333 (Australia, Delhi, 1959): India lost by an innings and 127 runs.

Speaking of the 1st IND Vs NZ Test in Bengaluru, the hosts were 12 runs behind at lunch on day 4. Sarfaraz Khan scored a maiden unbeaten century and Rishabh Pant’s brisk 53 took India to a strong position of 344/3 on day four of the opening Test against New Zealand on Saturday.

