India have conceded 200-plus innings lead on day three of the 1st IND vs NZ Test on Friday. This is the fourth instance that India have found themselves in this situation.
The previous three instances, they lost two and drew one (against SL). The Indian team conceded 418 against South Africa in Ahmedabad in 2008, followed that up with 334 against Sri Lanka in 2009 and then 207 against England in 2012.
Rohit Sharma-led side have conceded 200-runs first innings lead against New Zealand thanks mostly to Rachin Ravindra and Tim Southee's fireworks down the order.
India Giving Away 200-plus Lead On Home Soil
418 vs SA, Ahmedabad, 2008 (lost)
334 vs SL, Ahmedabad, 2009 (draw)
207 vs ENG, Eden Gardens, 2012 (lost)
299* vs NZ, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, 2024 (ongoing)
Ravindra reached 104 not out from 125 balls with 11 fours and two sixes while adding an unbeaten 112 runs for the eighth wicket with Tim Southee (49 not out).
India were bundled out for 46 in their first innings on Thursday.
Brief scores: India 46 trail New Zealand 345/7 in 81 overs (Devon Conway 91, Rachin Ravindra 104*, Tim Southee 49*; Ravindra Jadeja 3/72) by 299 runs.
