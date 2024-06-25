Cricket

IND Vs AUS, T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma Emphasises On Tempo Over Fifties And Hundreds

Rohit's 92-run knock that came off 41 deliveries steered India to a 24-run win over former champions Australia in their final Super 8 outing of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Monday

BCCI
Rohit Sharma's stellar 92 runs-knock helped India secure a crucial win against Australia. Photo: BCCI
info_icon

He fell short of a potentially record-shattering hundred, but milestones "don't matter" to India skipper Rohit Sharma, whose sole aim while batting is to "put bowlers under pressure" by hitting them all over the field. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

Rohit's 92-run knock that came off 41 deliveries steered India to a 24-run win over former champions Australia in their final Super 8 outing of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Monday. The record for the fastest T20 World Cup hundred belongs to West Indian swashbuckler Chris Gayle, who pulled it off in 47 deliveries in the 2016 edition.

Expectedly adjudged player of the match for the memorable effort, which was punctuated by eight sixes and seven fours, the 37-year-old said his focus was only on maintaining the "tempo" of the match. India will take on England in the second semifinal on June 27.

Indian cricket team celebrate a wicket. - AP/Ramon Espinosa
IND Vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024: Watch Axar Patel's Sensational Grab That Turned The Match In India's Favour - Video

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"It was a good wicket, and you want to try and back yourself to play those kinds of shots. I've been trying to do that for a few years now, and I'm glad it came off today. The fifties and hundreds don't matter, I wanted to bat with the same tempo and carry on.

"You want to make big scores, yes, but at the same time you want to make the bowlers think where the next shot is coming, and I think I managed to do that today," he added.

"You need to put the bowlers under pressure, and you need big scores for that. I tried to access all sides of the field, not just one side."

Winning was not a 'breeze' for India and Rohit said he had to tweak his batting style to take the wind out of the 2021 champions' sails.

Rohit played some delectable strokes on the off side after his opening partner Virat Kohli departed for a duck. With wind a perpetual hindrance, Rohit said he had to play more strokes on the off side to negate the impact.

"I thought right from over number one, there was a strong breeze blowing across. They (Australia) changed their plan, bowling against the breeze, so I realised I had to open up the off side as well," he said.

"You've got to factor in the breeze and understand that the bowlers are smart as well and open up all sides of the field. When you keep an open mind and not just think of one shot, you can access all areas of the field," said the India skipper after the match.

"...when you're playing on grounds like this where wind is a factor, anything is possible, but I thought we used the conditions very well. It was very pleasing to see how we were getting through those overs and getting the wickets at the same time."

Rohit also said he knew wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav would be at his potent best in the West Indies after encountering seamer-friendly conditions in the US. Kuldeep repaid his faith with excellent figures of 2/24 in his four overs on Monday.

"Kuldeep, we understand the strengths he has, but you have to use it when you need it. The pitches in New York were seamer-friendly, but we knew he would play a big role later."

The skipper added that he would like India to continue playing the same way in the knockouts as well.

"We don't want to do anything different (in the knockouts). We want to play the same way, understand what the individuals need to do in a given situation, and play freely.

"So far we've been doing that consistently, and semifinals, we have to try and do the same thing. It'll be nice (to play England in the semifinal). Nothing changes for us, we want to focus on what we can do as a team, and take the game on."

Marsh rues missed chances

Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh, who was guilty of grassing a sitter and also failed to build on his good start with the bat, conceded that India were better on the day.

Australian captain Mitch Marsh and Indian captain Rohit Sharma at the toss. - Photo: X/ @BCCI
India Vs Australia, T20 WC 2024 Super 8: What Rohit Sharma, Mitch Marsh Said After Toss

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"It's disappointing...today India got the better of us. I think over the course of 40 overs there's a lot of small margins, but honestly, India were the better team," he admitted

"We've seen for 15 years what Rohit Sharma can do in that kind of mood, and he got off to an absolute flier. In a run chase like that, you're in it if you can keep it at tens (10 runs per over) for as long as possible, but India were too good for us."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Sensex, Nifty Hit New High; Former J&K HC Bar Association Chief Mian Qayoom Held
  2. Day In Pics: June 25, 2024
  3. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Hit New All-Time High In Afternoon Trade
  4. APTET 2024 Results Today: Here Is How To Check Your Score
  5. NDA's Om Birla VS Oppn's K Suresh: Lok Sabha Speaker Post Uncontested Since Independence, Until Now | Decoded
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Ben Affleck Gets Angry On Paparazzi As They Photograph Him Leaving JLo’s House. Here's Why
  2. Shatrughan Sinha On Trolling Against Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: My Daughter Has Done Nothing Illegal
  3. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Reveals Why He Agreed To Participate In This Anil Kapoor-Hosted Reality Show
  4. Vashu Bhagnani Finally Reacts To Reports Of Mass Layoffs And Selling Off Office Space To Clear Debts
  5. Stree 2 Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
Sports News
  1. IND Vs AUS, T20 World Cup: Arshdeep Singh Attributes Wicket Success To Jasprit Bumrah's Support
  2. Danish FA To Track Down Fans Behind Offensive Banner, Demand Payment For UEFA Fine
  3. IND Vs AUS, T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma Emphasises On Tempo Over Fifties And Hundreds
  4. France Vs Poland, UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Match Facts, Stats, Team News - All You Need To Know
  5. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
World News
  1. Watch: Ben Affleck Gets Angry On Paparazzi As They Photograph Him Leaving JLo’s House. Here's Why
  2. Korean Air Flight Witnesses Chaos Midair As Passengers Suffer Nose Bleeds, Ear Pain
  3. A Chinese Lunar Probe Returns To Earth With The World's First Samples From The Far Side Of The Moon
  4. South Korea Slams North Korea's Fresh Trash Balloon Launches And Threatens Loudspeaker Broadcasts
  5. Julian Assange Freed In WikiLeaks Espionage Case | Who Is He?
Latest Stories
  1. Stree 2 Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  2. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  5. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  6. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  7. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  8. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Sensex, Nifty Hit New High; Former J&K HC Bar Association Chief Mian Qayoom Held