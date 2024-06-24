Cricket

India Vs Australia, T20 WC 2024 Super 8: What Rohit Sharma, Mitch Marsh Said After Toss

India are taking on Australia in their last Super Eight match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Monday. Here's what captains said after the toss of the IND Vs AUS match

Australian captain Mitch Marsh and Indian captain Rohit Sharma at the toss.
Australia have invited India to bat first after winning the toss in a must-win game at St Lucia on Monday. The stage is set for a thrilling match at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet. (Scorecard | Streaming)

The Indian captain Rohit Sharma also expressed his desire to bowl first citing the overhead conditions. Men In Blue have not made any chance in the playing XI and are keen to finish their Super 8 stage with a win.

"We would have fielded first as well, looks a bit sticky. We wanted to chase. We know what exactly we are doing, and will try to do our best. I hope it doesn't change much. The overhead conditions also matter in this part of the world. We have adapted well, and hopefully, another game where we put up a show. Every game matters in this tournament, nothing changes. We are playing the same team", Said Sharma.

After winning the toss and opting to field first, Mitch Marsh, the Australian captain, informed of seam bowler Mitchell Starc's inclusion in the playing XI. He replaced the spinner Ashton Agar.

The Men In Blue have won both of the Super 8 clashes in the T20 WC. - AP/Lynne Sladky
India Vs Australia, Super 8 ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

BY Tejas Rane

"We are going to bowl first. Looks a belter, it looks lovely. It's a quarter-final, looking forward to it, a big challenge against India. We have had ourselves in this situation before, every game is a must-win now. We have an experienced group and a great staff. Starc comes in for Agar", said Marsh after winning the toss.

Toss Update:

Australian captain Mitch Marsh won the toss and invited the Indian team to bat first.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

