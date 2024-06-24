The Indian captain Rohit Sharma also expressed his desire to bowl first citing the overhead conditions. Men In Blue have not made any chance in the playing XI and are keen to finish their Super 8 stage with a win.
"We would have fielded first as well, looks a bit sticky. We wanted to chase. We know what exactly we are doing, and will try to do our best. I hope it doesn't change much. The overhead conditions also matter in this part of the world. We have adapted well, and hopefully, another game where we put up a show. Every game matters in this tournament, nothing changes. We are playing the same team", Said Sharma.
After winning the toss and opting to field first, Mitch Marsh, the Australian captain, informed of seam bowler Mitchell Starc's inclusion in the playing XI. He replaced the spinner Ashton Agar.
"We are going to bowl first. Looks a belter, it looks lovely. It's a quarter-final, looking forward to it, a big challenge against India. We have had ourselves in this situation before, every game is a must-win now. We have an experienced group and a great staff. Starc comes in for Agar", said Marsh after winning the toss.
Toss Update:
Australian captain Mitch Marsh won the toss and invited the Indian team to bat first.
Playing XIs:
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood