India Vs Australia, Super 8 ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

India and Australia are at it again as they battle it out in a vital ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 tie that will ultimately decide the faith of the two teams in the ongoing tournament. The Men In Blue take on the Kangaroos at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Monday, June 24. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
India, with a full strength side, will meet Australia for the first time since their heartbreak at the ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad last year.
Rohit Sharma-led India are yet to lose a game in the T20 World Cup, and another victory tonight could seal their spot in the semis and eliminate the Aussies.
Australia's defeat at the hands of Afghanistan has left them in a tough spot, knowing only a victory will suffice for Mitchell Marsh-led side and then hoping for Bangladesh to defeat Afghanistan.
Before this vital quarter-final for the Australia against South Africa, here are the three key battles you need to keep an eye out in this important match.
Virat Kohli vs Pat Cummins
Not on captaincy duty in the T20I format but AUS's Pat Cummins is surely delivering when it has mattered the most for the former champions. The all-rounder has two hat-tricks so far in this tourney and is on the verging of doing a 'hat-trick' of hat-tricks against India. In his wake is Virat Kohli, who has not been his usual self in the tournament. 'King Kohli' usually loves these duals with the Aussies and probably that could be the motivation he needs to get back to his 'A-game' and start firing all cylinders. Kohli vs Cummins promises to be a mouth-watering clash at the World Cup.
Suryakumar Yadav vs Adam Zampa
Adam Zampa has been one of the shining stars for the Australian cricket team at the ongoing T20 World Cup. The leg-spinner is the AUS's leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets at an economy of 6.08. However, his battle with Suryakumar 'SKY' Yadav will be an enticing one, given the Indian batter's approach towards spinners in the middle-overs. 'SKY' swept against Bangladesh and Afghanistan spinners and it remains to be seen whether he approaches the same way against Zampa in St Lucia. SKY has not lit up the T20 World Cup but he surely can when he goes head-to-head against Zampa in this vital Super 8 clash.
Jasprit Bumrah vs Travis Head
Indian pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah will be looking to avenge the ODI World Cup final defeat to Australia when he leads the bowling attack at St Lucia in this crucial Super 8 match on Monday, June 24. Up against him will be the tormentor in-chief Travis Head, who smashed 137 off 120 balls against the Men In Blue in the ODI World Cup final last year. Head, who been hot and cold in this tournament so far, would look to repeat the heroics of the ODI World Cup and inflict more pain on the Men In Blue.