ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Teams Qualified For Super 8s, Eliminated So Far - Check Full List

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 has seen two teams qualify to the Super 8 stage in the form of South Africa and Australia

AP/Ricardo Mazalan
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: AUS are through to the Super 8 stage. Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is in progress and there are teams that are fighting to secure their spots in the Super 8 stage. Till June 12, only two teams have qualified for the Super 8 stage of the marquee tournament - South Africa and Australia. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

The format of the tournament is pretty simple. 20 teams are divided into four groups of five. Each team will play at least four matches from the same group. The top two will advance to the Super 8s, while the bottom three teams will be eliminated.

In the Super 8s, eight teams will be further divided into two groups. Each side will play a total of three games. The top two sides from those groups will determine the semi-finalists.

The final will be held in Barbados on June 29.

The Proteas are the first team to qualify for the Super 8s after having won after having won their first three games in Group D. They defeated Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Bangladesh to qualify. The wash-out between Nepal and Sri Lanka confirmed their status in the Super 8s.

Adam Zampa (right) traps Zane Green LBW during the Australia vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match in Antigua on Wednesday (June 12).
Australia Vs Namibia: Adam Zampa-Led Bowling Propels AUS Into Super 8s Of T20 World Cup

BY Outlook Sports Desk

As for the Aussies, their dominant victory over Namibia sealed their progress to the Super 8s. The Aussies had earlier defeated the likes of Oman and England to seal their qualification from Group B.

Teams qualified for Super 8 Group (standing)
Australia Group B (1)
South Africa Group D (1)

Eliminated Teams

The teams that have been officially been eliminated from the tournament are Namibia and Oman from Group B. Namibia's defeat to Australia left them with two points from three games and are already facing the exit door.

Oman, on the other hand, have lost all their three group games and thus confirmed their elimination from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

