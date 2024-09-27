England Vs Australia Toss Update, 4th ODI: AUS Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and decided to bowl first against England at Lord's on Friday (September 27), in the fourth ODI of their five-match series. (Match Blog | Streaming | Scorecard)
The toss and start of play was delayed due to rain in London, and the match has been reduced to 43 overs a side. If England win tonight, they would level the series 2-2.
Playing XIs
England: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Harry Brook (capt), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts.
Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (capt), Steven Smith, Josh Inglish (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.
Despite an English win at Chester-le-Street, the visitors lead 2-1 and could clinch the series with a victory tonight. Play could however be hampered by intermittent downpour through the evening. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the ENG vs AUS game, right here.
Australia won the first game in Nottingham by seven wickets, and the second one in Leeds by 68 runs to make their intentions clear at the outset. But England bounced back with a 46-run victory (DLS method) at Chester-le-Street, and will try to make the fifth and final ODI a decider by levelling things up at Lord's.