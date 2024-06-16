Cricket

ENG Vs NAM, T20 World Cup: England's Super 8 Fate Rests In Scotland's Hands - Data Debrief

England need to hope that Australia beat Scotland in their Group B match, otherwise, the holders will be going out in the group stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2024

England's Harry Brook.
info_icon

England's hopes of making it to the Super 8s are still alive after a 41-run victory on DLS over Namibia on Saturday. (Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

The rain heavily delayed the start in Antigua, reducing the match to a 10-over-a-side game.

Despite the must-win nature of the match, England's openers got off to a slow start with Jos Buttler bowled for a duck while Phil Salt was dismissed for just 11.

Harry Brook was the star with 47 not out, with Jonny Bairstow's 31 adding to their cushion, though Ruben Trumpelmann finished strongly for Namibia with a 2-31.

Harry Brook guiding one past point in Antigua - Ricardo Mazalan/AP
England Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup: Yorkshire Boys See ENG Home In Rain-Marred Encounter

BY Vignesh Bharadwaj

With England finishing on 122-5, Namibia were set a target of 127 on DLS, and their chase got off to a steady start, but by the halfway point, Namibia still needed 92 runs from 30 balls.

Shortly after, Niko Davin retired with 18, and two big catches by Brook took out Michael van Lingen (33) and David Wiese (27) ensured England eased to victory.

Now, England need to hope that Australia beat Scotland in their Group B match, otherwise, the holders will be going out in the group stage.

Data Debrief: England's hopes stay alive

Brook was the standout performer for England on both sides today, stalling Nambia's admittedly slow chase, while contributing the most to their run chase with a knock including four fours and two sixes.

It is his largest run total at the World Cup so far, more than doubling his tally from their defeat to Australia (20).

