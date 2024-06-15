England Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup Live Scores: Rain Delays Toss, Puts ENG’s Super Eight Qualification At Risk

Toss Update
The toss is delayed due to rain, and it's raining heavily now. We have a buffer of 90 minutes, and will start to lose overs after 14:00 local time.
England Vs Namibia Head To Head
England have never faced Namibia in a T20I.
Squad
England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and Mark Wood.
Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger and PD Blignaut.
Welcome to the of our live coverage of match 34 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, played between England and Namibia at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound in Antigua on Saturday, June 15. England will look to seal their Super Eight berth while Namibia will look to gatecrash their opponents' party. Catch the live score of the ENG vs NAM match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Scorecard)