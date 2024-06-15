Cricket

England Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup Live Scores: Rain Delays Toss, Puts ENG’s Super Eight Qualification At Risk

And out of nowhere, England just showed up and were back in the scheme of things after decimating Oman. Will that be enough to secure a Super Eight berth? No, but Jos Buttler’s men are truly in contention after the chances looked gloomy at one stage. Namibia, on the other hand, will play for pride and look to spoil England’s party at the North Sound in Antigua. The weather has been a hot topic and with the weather gods not being kind in Florida, the game in Antigua is expected to deliver a full contest. Catch the live score of the ENG vs NAM match at T20 WC 2024, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
15 June 2024
15 June 2024
T20 Cricket World Cup: England vs Oman | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Toss Update

The toss is delayed due to rain, and it's raining heavily now. We have a buffer of 90 minutes, and will start to lose overs after 14:00 local time.

England Vs Namibia Head To Head

England have never faced Namibia in a T20I.

Squad

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and Mark Wood.

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger and PD Blignaut.

England Vs Namibia Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 34

Welcome to the of our live coverage of match 34 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, played between England and Namibia at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound in Antigua on Saturday, June 15. England will look to seal their Super Eight berth while Namibia will look to gatecrash their opponents' party. Catch the live score of the ENG vs NAM match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Scorecard)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka: Petrol, Diesel Price Up By Rs 3 With Sales Tax Hike; BJP Slams Congress, Seeks Rollback
  2. Noida Woman Alleges She Found Centipede Inside Amul Ice Cream Ordered Online | Video
  3. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow
  4. Odisha: CM Mohan Majhi Allocates Portfolios To Ministers; Keeps Home, Finance | Know Who Gets What
  5. Major Fire Breaks Out Near Manipur CM Biren Singh's Bungalow In Secretariat Complex
Entertainment News
  1. Allu Arjun-Starrer ‘Pushpa 2' Release Postponed, Makers Mulling Revisiting Certain Parts
  2. 'More Like A Private Event', Says Taapsee Pannu On Marriage With Danish Shuttler Mathias Boe
  3. Miles Teller To Feature In Paramount's 'An Officer And A Gentleman' Remake
  4. Aishwarya Khare Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Kasavu Saree For New ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ Track
  5. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shows Up In Formal Attire To Promote 'Rautu Ka Raaz' In Juhu
Sports News
  1. England Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup: What If The Match Is Abandoned? Find Out Here
  2. Sports News And Scores Today LIVE Updates: Spain Vs Croatia In Euro 2024 Blockbuster Clash; Sumit Nagal Eyes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  3. Premier League: Brighton Announce Fabian Hurzeler As New Head Coach
  4. Austria Vs France: Stars Excited By N'Golo Kante's Return For Euro 2024
  5. India Vs Canada, T20 World Cup: Third Consecutive Match Abandoned In Florida
World News
  1. Eight Israeli Soldiers Killed In Southern Gaza
  2. Germany: Police Kill Afghan Man Who Killed A Compatriot, Then Attacked Soccer Fans
  3. NYC Couple's $100K 'Magnet Fishing' Find Requires 9-Month Wait. Here's Why
  4. What NYC Doormen Don’t Want To See At The Club | Deets Inside
  5. Iran And Sweden Agree To A Prisoner Swap Freeing Man Convicted Of War Crimes Over '88 Executions
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News And Scores Today LIVE Updates: Spain Vs Croatia In Euro 2024 Blockbuster Clash; Sumit Nagal Eyes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow