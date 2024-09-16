Cricket

ENG Vs AUS: Oz Name U-19 WC Star Beardman In Their Reserve Squad For ODI Series

Australia, who are facing mounting injury concerns, have named 19-year-old Mahli Beardman as a cover to their ODI squad against England

Mahli-Beardman-Australia-vs-England-ICC-Photo
Mahli Beardman (left) is part of the Australia ODI squad in England. Photo: ICC
info_icon

ODI World Cup champions Australia have called up U-19 World Cup hero Mahli Beardman in their squad for the five-match series against England starting from Thursday, September 19 in Nottingham. (More Cricket News)

Beardman was the Player of the Match in the U-19 World Cup 2024 final against India wherein he scalped 3/15 en route to victory. Beardman has been tracked by Cricket Australia for some time now alongside Callum Vidler, Charlie Anderson and Tom Straker.

Beardman was also drafted by the BBL franchise Perth Scorchers recently.

Aussies are without the likes of Pat Cummins whereas Spencer Johnson and Riley Meredith are injured. Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis have are also struggling with injuries.

Pat Cummins. - X/@ICC
Pat Cummins Opens Up On India-Australia Test Series: 'Always Feels Like It's 50-50'

BY Outlook Sports Desk

However, Australia do have star pacer Mitchell Starc alongside Josh Hazlewood in their injury-hit squad.

"A lot of our priorities will be geared around that. You'll see that unfold with the management of our players. We'll be very pointed around who does what in terms of [Sheffield] Shield cricket coming into the summer to make sure that they are ready for that first Test match," Australia's coach Andrew McDonald told SEN.

Squad: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (wk), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

Travelling reserve: Mahli Beardman

Australia kick-start their ODI series with the 1st ODI in Nottingham on Friday, September 19. The two rivals then clash on September 21 in Leeds with third ODI on September 24 in Chester-Le-Street.

The final two ODIs will be played on September 27 at Lord's with the final game to be played at Bristol on September 29.

