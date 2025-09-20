Dunith Wellalage’s Father Honoured Before SL Vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Clash

A moment of silence was observed for Dunith Wellalage’s father before Sri Lanka’s Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against Bangladesh, with the team wearing black armbands to pay tribute ahead of the match

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dunith Wellalage’s Father Honoured Before SL Vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Clash
Dunith Wellalage’s Father Honoured Before SL Vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Clash | Photo: X/SriLankaTweet
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A moment of silence was held to honor Dunith Wellalage’s father before Sri Lanka’s Super 4 match against Bangladesh

  • The Sri Lankan team wore black armbands as a tribute during the match

  • Wellalage returned to the squad after attending his father’s funeral and will feature in the Super 4 clash

Sri Lankan all-rounder Dunith Wellalage has rejoined the national team ahead of their Super Four match against Bangladesh in the 2025 Asia Cup. This comes after a brief absence following the sudden passing of his father, Suranga Wellalage, on Thursday. The tragic news reached Wellalage only after Sri Lanka's six-wicket victory over Afghanistan, prompting him to return home to pay his respects.

The Sri Lankan team honored Suranga Wellalage's memory with a moment of silence before the Super Four clash and wore black armbands during the match. Wellalage, who had been part of the squad, is now set to feature in the Super Four opener against Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage with his late father, Suranga, and his mother. - | Photo: X/SriLankaTweet
Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka’s Dunith Wellalage Learns Of Father’s Death After SL Vs AFG Game

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Dunith Wellalage's Return to the Squad

Following his father's funeral, Dunith Wellalage returned to the UAE on Friday night, accompanied by team manager Mahinda Halangode. Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed that he would be available for selection in the Super Four match against Bangladesh. The 22-year-old all-rounder had played in Sri Lanka's Group B match against Afghanistan, where he claimed the wicket of Ibrahim Zadran in his four-over spell.

Related Content
Related Content

His return adds depth to Sri Lanka's lineup as they aim to continue their undefeated run in the tournament. The cricketing community has expressed support for Wellalage during this challenging time, with tributes pouring in from fellow players and fans alike.

Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: BAN Bowling First - Check Playing XIs - | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: BAN Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, Match 1: Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Dasun Shanaka Pulls Last Ball For Six | SL 168/7 (20)

  2. India Vs Pakistan: Andy Pycroft To Be Match Referee Again For Super Four Clash

  3. India Vs Pakistan Stats Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 2: Key Numbers

  4. India vs Oman: Sunil Gavaskar Backs 'Innovative Thinker' Suryakumar Yadav After Batting Order Change

  5. Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Preview: India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh Clash For Continental Glory

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  2. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  4. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  5. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

Badminton News

  1. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  3. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  2. When Boundaries Are Crossed Or Challenged: Outlook's Latest Issue On Gen-Z Protests in Nepal

  3. Chhattisgarh ACB/EOW Arrests Retired IAS Officer Niranjan Das In Liquor Scam

  4. PILs Challenging Maratha Quota Dismissed; Bombay HC Says Petitioners Not Directly Affected

  5. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  2. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  3. 'Gaza Will Be A Graveyard For Your Soldiers': Hamas Says To Israel

  4. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  5. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn