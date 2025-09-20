Dunith Wellalage’s Father Honoured Before SL Vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Clash

A moment of silence was held to honor Dunith Wellalage’s father before Sri Lanka’s Super 4 match against Bangladesh
The Sri Lankan team wore black armbands as a tribute during the match
Wellalage returned to the squad after attending his father’s funeral and will feature in the Super 4 clash
Sri Lankan all-rounder Dunith Wellalage has rejoined the national team ahead of their Super Four match against Bangladesh in the 2025 Asia Cup. This comes after a brief absence following the sudden passing of his father, Suranga Wellalage, on Thursday. The tragic news reached Wellalage only after Sri Lanka's six-wicket victory over Afghanistan, prompting him to return home to pay his respects.
The Sri Lankan team honored Suranga Wellalage's memory with a moment of silence before the Super Four clash and wore black armbands during the match. Wellalage, who had been part of the squad, is now set to feature in the Super Four opener against Bangladesh.
Dunith Wellalage's Return to the Squad
Following his father's funeral, Dunith Wellalage returned to the UAE on Friday night, accompanied by team manager Mahinda Halangode. Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed that he would be available for selection in the Super Four match against Bangladesh. The 22-year-old all-rounder had played in Sri Lanka's Group B match against Afghanistan, where he claimed the wicket of Ibrahim Zadran in his four-over spell.
His return adds depth to Sri Lanka's lineup as they aim to continue their undefeated run in the tournament. The cricketing community has expressed support for Wellalage during this challenging time, with tributes pouring in from fellow players and fans alike.
Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, Match 1: Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara
Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman