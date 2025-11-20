Sri Lanka A Vs Bangladesh A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Arachchige, Wellalage Lead SL-A To 6-Run Victory

Sri Lanka A beat Bangladesh A by six runs in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025
Sri Lanka A scored 159/7, led by Sohan Arachchige (69 off 49)
Bangladesh A folded at 153/6, with Dunith Wellalage taking 3/19
Sri Lanka A secured a nerve-wrecking six-run win over Bangladesh A in Match 12 of the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha on Wednesday, November 19.
Sahan Arachchige led SL-A to a total of 159/7 with a 69-run knock, and Dunith Wellalage took three wickets to restrict BAN-A to 153.
Earlier, Sri Lanka A recovered from a top-order wobble, with Arachchige leading he charge with 69 runs off 49 balls, hitting five fours and three sixes. Captain Dunith Wellalage contributed 23 runs off 14 balls. Ripon Mondol and Abu Hider took two wickets apiece for BAN-A.
In response, Bangladesh A were given a fast start, reaching 58 runs in the powerplay. However, the wickets continued to tumble, with Wellalage taking three scalps.
Habibur Rahman Sohan top-scored with 27 off 14, and despite a nervy finish given by SM Merehob, SL-A sealed the victory and their place in the semi-finals, where they will play Pakistan A. Bangladesh A, meanwhile, saw their qualification hopes come to an end.
Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Toss Update
Bangladesh A captain Akbar Ali has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka A in Doha.
Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Nishan Madushka (wk), Vishen Halambage, Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage (c), Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Ramesh Mendis, Garuka Sanketh, Pramod Madushan, Traveen Mathew.
Bangladesh: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Akbar Ali (c), Yasir Ali, SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Ripon Mondol.
Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Full Squads
Sri Lanka A: Nishan Madushka (wk), Vishen Halambage, Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage (c), Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Ramesh Mendis, Garuka Sanketh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Traveen Mathew, Pramod Madushan, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Isitha Wijesundera, Sohan de Livera.
Bangladesh A: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Akbar Ali (c), Yasir Ali, SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Shadhin Islam, Tofael Ahmed, Ariful Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.
Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Live Streaming
The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 matches, including Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A, will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony Sports TEN 1 and Sony Sports TEN HD1 channels in the country.