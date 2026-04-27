DC Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Is Mitchell Starc Playing In Today’s Match At Arun Jaitley Stadium?

Summary of this article
Delhi Capitals face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday
Mitchell Starc was left out of both the playing XI and the impact substitutes for DC against RCB
Kyle Jamieson was handed the cap instead, and Dushmantha Chameera is also playing
Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to end their two-game losing streak in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 when they host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 39 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday, April 27.
After a record-shattering six-wicket loss against Punjab Kings (PBKS), DC are down to seventh in the league standings, four points behind the top four spots. Axar Patel’s side also suffered a big injury blow in their last match, as Lungi Ngidi was hurt on the head while attempting a catch and was carried off the pitch in an ambulance.
Ngidi’s injury leaves the Capitals short in their pace attack, leading to calls for Mitchell Starc to be included in the DC squad. The Australian pacer joined the team after missing the start of the season, but his much-awaited IPL 2026 debut did not happen as he was missing from the starting XI against PBKS.
Starc’s possible comeback was further strengthened by the fact that he warmed up with the squad ahead of the match against RCB, taking part in bowling and fielding drills. However, at the toss, Axar revealed the DC squad, and Starc’s name was not in the playing XI or among the impact substitutes.
Instead, New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson was given the nod against RCB. Starc himself handed Jamieson the DC cap during the pre-match proceedings. Dushmantha Chameera is also playing as the second overseas pacer.
Therefore, fans will have to wait to see the Aussie in a DC jersey. As per media reports, he is still not fully fit from the shoulder injury that kept him out for a long time, and would be available for selection in May.
DC vs RCB, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals: Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (c), Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Kyle Jamieson.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar.