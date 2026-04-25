DC Vs PBKS Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today In Indian Premier League Match 35?

Summary of this article
DC will face PBKS in match 35 of IPL 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium
According to Chat GPT, PBKS have 55 to 65% chance of winning the match
The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST
Delhi Capitals (DC) will cross swords with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 35 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, April 25.
The Capitals, who lost their last match to SRH by 47 runs, will have an uphill task to counter a rampaging Punjab Kings, who have been unbeaten in the season so far. DC's biggest concern has been their underwhelming batting order, which has been marred by inconsistencies.
The likes of KL Rahul, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, and Sameer Rizvi have been successful in patches, but they haven't performed as a single unit. Also, Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka has been flashy in his approach and has lacked consistency, which hasn't helped DC's cause.
In the bowling front, Axar Patel has not looked in color with both bat and ball. In the match against RCB, he showed some resilience with the bat but got injured before he could have turned his innings into something meaningful. For DC to get the better of PBKS, they'll need their skipper to take more responsibility, especially with the bowl.
PBKS, on the other hand, have looked balanced on both sides, with their batting side displaying both consistency and confidence. They posted a mammoth 254 runs on board while batting first in the last match, which is the highest score of the season.
Their openers, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, have been outstanding at the top, with Cooper Connolly and Shreyas Iyer chipping in with good performances in key situations.
Punjab's bowling has functioned as a unit so far in the season. While no bowlers has come across as a dominant wicket-taker, the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Xavier Bartlett have chipped in at crucial times to play a crucial role in PBKS' success as a team.
DC Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
According to Chat GPT, PBKS will enter the favorites with 55-65% of winning today's match. While DC is the home team, PBKS have momentum on their side as they have been unbeaten so far in the tournament and their teams looks more balances than that of Delhi.
DC Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Predicted XIs
Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel (c), Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar
Impact Player - T Natarajan
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact Player - Vijaykumar Vyshak
Who will win today's match against DC vs PBKS?
According to Chat GPT, PBKS have 55 to 65% chance of winning the match.
Where will the match between DC and PBKS be played?
The match between DC and PBKS will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, April 25.