DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India Pakistan, Bangladesh

Delhi Capitals are set to clash with Lucknow Super Giants in match 64 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday. (Match Preview | Full Coverage)
Both teams need to win the match to stay alive in the race of playoffs. Both have 12 points but DC have played one more match than LSG. The KL Rahul-led LSG need to win both of their remaining matches to qualify for the playoffs.
Things have become gloomy for DC after their 47-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. They need to rely on several other factors to qualify for the playoffs. But first, they will be eyeing to finish the group-stage fixtures with a win on Tuesday.
Rishabh Pant will lead the team after serving a one-match ban. KL Rahul will play his first game after being publicly bashed by LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka after their loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Live streaming details of the DC Vs LSG match in IPL 2024:
When is the DC Vs LSG IPL 2024 match?
The clash between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants will take place on May 14, Tuesday at 7:30 PM at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Where to watch the DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the DC Vs LSG IPL 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 match online in India?
The live streaming of the DC Vs LSG cricket match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.
Where to watch DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the Indian Premier League 2024 matches will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, the IPL 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch DC Vs LSG, IPL match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The IPL 2024 matches will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.
DC Vs LSG, full Squads:
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel (wk), Shai Hope, Kumar Kushagra, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Gulbadin Naib, Praveen Dubey, Sumit Kumar, Lalit Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Lizaad Williams, David Warner, Ricky Bhui, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashton Turner, Manimaran Siddharth, Amit Mishra, Devdutt Padikkal, Arshin Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Kyle Mayers, Matt Henry, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph