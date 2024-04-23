Match 39 of Indian Premier League 2024 features two teams that have both endured topsy-turvy rides thus far. Fourth-placed Chennai Super Kings welcome fifth-rung Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (Streaming | Key Battles | Prediction)
CSK and LSG have both won four of their seven games, and will eye a win at Chepauk to surge ahead in the race for play-offs qualification. Meanwhile, given the kind of reception MS Dhoni has received all over the country this season, one can only imagine how Chennai will greet the 42-year-old cricket legend on Tuesday night.
Before the CSK Vs LSG match begins, here are all the key facts and figures from the rivalry.
Chennai Super Kings Vs Lucknow Super Giants: Head-To-Head Record
The two teams have faced off four times overall in the Indian Premier League so far, of which Lucknow have won two and Chennai one. One game ended without a result. The two teams had faced off days ago in the Lucknow leg of the fixture at the Ekana Stadium, and LSG had won that match by eight wickets.
CSK Vs LSG: Highest Run-Scorers
Super Giants skipper KL Rahul holds the record for the most runs scored in this derby, with 142 runs from three innings to his name. His teammate Quinton de Kock is next in line with 115 runs from three outings, and Ayush Badoni (who also represents LSG) is third with 101 runs.
Lucknow Super Giants Vs Chennai Super Kings: Highest Wicket-Takers
English all-rounder Moeen Ali jointly leads the charts alongside India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, when it comes to most number of wickets in this match-up. Moeen has taken six wickets from four games for CSK, while Bishnoi has also scalped six wickets, though from three matches in the fixture.
LSG Vs CSK: Highest Individual Score
In addition to having scored the most runs, Rahul also has the highest individual score in this match-up, with an 82-run knock to his name from match 34 of IPL 2024. As for the Super Kings, their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have both played 57-run knocks in separate matches, that are the highest for the Yellow Army in this rubber.
Chennai Super Kings Vs Lucknow Super Giants: Best Bowling Figures
In addition to most wickets, Moeen Ali also has the best bowling figures in this fixture. Moeen produced figures of 4/26 in the 2023 edition of IPL. Similarly, Ravi Bishnoi has the best bowling analysis from LSG's end, with a 3/28 to his name in the same game from IPL 2023 where Moeen fetched four wickets.