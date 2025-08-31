U Mumba Vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2025: Rohit, Ajit Star In Thrilling Tie-Breaker Win

U Mumba clinched a nail-biting 6-5 victory in a tie-breaker against Gujarat Giants, showcasing defensive brilliance at PKL 12

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
U Mumba Vs Gujarat Giants, PKL 2025
Gujarat Giants players in action against U Mumba in Match 4 of PKL 12. | Photo: Pro Kabaddi League
  • U Mumba won 6-5 in a tie-breaker against Gujarat Giants in PKL 12

  • Regulation-time match ended 29-29

  • Ajit Chouhan and Lokesh Ghosliya excelled defensively

  • Gujarat Giants led before U Mumba's comeback

U Mumba opened their Pro Kabaddi League 12 campaign with a thrilling victory against Gujarat Giants on Sunday, August 30, 2025. The 'Season 2 champions' secured a 6-5 tie-breaker win at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag, following a 29-29 scoreline in regulation time.

This result made it the season's second tie-breaker. Lokesh Ghosliya and Rohit Raghav registered four tackle points each, while Ajit Chouhan led the raiding unit with five raid points. Anil and Sandeep Kumar made timely contributions, each scoring three raid points, and Sunil Kumar came in clutch to help U Mumba secure a hard-fought win.

U Mumba Vs Gujarat Giants: Early Exchanges

Both teams hit the ground running in the opening exchanges before the defensive units took over. Ajit Chouhan opened the scoring for U Mumba, as Himanshu Singh did for Gujarat Giants. Shubham Kumar then delivered the first big blow with a tackle on Ajit Chouhan, but U Mumba's defence responded instantly.

Lokesh Ghosliya and Mohammadreza Shadloui registered early tackles, and both defensive units stayed in control. After the first timeout, U Mumba held a one-point lead (7-6). However, Gujarat Giants stormed back to take a four-point lead, inflicting an 'ALL OUT' before Himanshu Singh scored with a double-raid.

A late surge from U Mumba defenders helped them close the gap. Lokesh Ghosliya notched up his fourth tackle with a Super Tackle, helping his side reduce it to a one-point game, with Gujarat Giants leading 16-15.

U Mumba Vs Gujarat Giants: Second Half Action

Rohit Raghav opened the scoring in the second half, bringing his team back on level terms. Gujarat Giants remained relentless on both ends. Mohammadreza Shadloui scored his first raid point, supported by Harish Kamatchi, who contributed on both ends to make it a three-point game.

U Mumba stayed within striking distance thanks to their defensive work, eventually getting their noses in front with a one-point lead following a couple of Super Tackles. They continued that momentum as Anil Mohan registered some crucial points, and Ajit Chouhan contributed defensively. Parvesh Bhainswal also registered his 350th tackle in the PKL, keeping his team’s lead intact.

U Mumba Vs Gujarat Giants: Tie-breaker Decides Thrilling Contest

In the blink of an eye, a Super Raid from Himanshu Singh wiped out U Mumba’s three-point lead, levelling the scores at 27-27. With frantic action on both ends of the mat, the teams tied 29-29 after 40 minutes, forcing a second tie-breaker in as many days in PKL12.

Ajit Chouhan gave U Mumba the early advantage in the tie-breaker, scoring a two-point raid to set the tone. From then on, U Mumba’s defenders controlled the tempo, securing the 'Season 2 champions' a 6-5 win in the tie-breaker.

Upcoming PKL 12 Fixtures

The schedule for PKL Season 12 matches on Sunday, August 31, is: Match 1: Tamil Thalaivas versus U Mumba. Match 2: Bengal Warriorz versus Haryana Steelers.

