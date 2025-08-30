Puneri Paltan Vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi League 2025 PKL 12 Match 2: Pune Win Tie-Breaker - Watch Highlights

PKL 2025 Match 2: Puneri Paltan beat Bengaluru Bulls 32-32 in a historic tie-breake 6-4. Akash Shinde’s Super 10 and Aditya Shinde’s raids lit up Vizag

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Puneri Paltan Vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League 2025 PKL 12 Match 2
Puneri Paltan Vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League 2025 PKL 12 Match 2
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Puneri Paltan edged Bengaluru Bulls 6-4 in PKL’s first league-stage tie-breaker after a 32-32 draw

  • Akash Shinde’s Super 10 and Aditya Shinde’s Super Raid lit up a closely fought contest in Vizag

  • Aslam Inamdar’s all-round effort and Dheeraj’s final tackle sealed the historic win for Pune

Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls' Pro Kabaddi League 12 game at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag will be remembered as a unique fixture in league history. A group-stage game went to a tie-breaker for the first time after both teams finished level at 32-32 at the end of regulation time. With neither team conceding anything during the game, it was ultimately Puneri Paltan who would win the tie-breaker 6-4.

As soon as the game began, both teams exchanged points continuously in the early stages of the first half. Aditya Shinde's Super Raid helped Pune build an early score on the board, but Bengaluru's Akash Shinde, demonstrating he was in the zone, retaliated with a double raid while also meeting a significant personal milestone with his 300th PKL raid point. Both teams struggling to break through solid defensive plays saw an even score of 13-13 on the scoreboard at the end of the first half.

Momentum Swings in the Second Half

The second half saw momentum swing repeatedly. Akash continued to trouble Pune’s defense and briefly pushed the Bulls three points ahead. But Pune’s response came through Pankaj Mohite’s four-point raid, a decisive moment that turned the game back in their favor. Bengaluru countered again with Aashish Malik’s super tackle on Aditya Shinde, regaining a narrow lead.

With the game finely poised, Aslam Inamdar stepped up for Pune, contributing in both defense and raiding to bring the scores level at 23-23. Soon after, Gurdeep’s tackle helped Puneri Paltan inflict an All-Out that appeared to tilt the game. Yet Bengaluru found a way back, led by Akash, who completed his Super 10 with a two-point raid. When the clock ran out, the teams were inseparable at 32-32, sending the match into uncharted territory, a tie-breaker.

Pune Hold Nerve in Historic Tie-Breaker

The tie-breaker was nail-biting, with both teams making successful raids in the early exchanges. Both teams were stingy with substantial points and the scores stayed goose-egg after three raids. Both teams made breakthroughs when Akash Shinde and Sachin Tanwar were trapped in two back-to-back raids, the contest finally balanced. From there Aslam Inamdar once again put his name on the scorecard with tough to defend points before Dheeraj sealed the contest with a big tackle ensuring victory for Pune.

The final scoreline of Puneri Paltan 6, Bengaluru Bulls 4 in the tie-breaker ensures that this contest will not only be remembered for its historic ending but will also be remembered for the ever-fluctuated scoring that ensured that both teams had the support of their players and fans until the very end.

Published At:
  7. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars