As soon as the game began, both teams exchanged points continuously in the early stages of the first half. Aditya Shinde's Super Raid helped Pune build an early score on the board, but Bengaluru's Akash Shinde, demonstrating he was in the zone, retaliated with a double raid while also meeting a significant personal milestone with his 300th PKL raid point. Both teams struggling to break through solid defensive plays saw an even score of 13-13 on the scoreboard at the end of the first half.