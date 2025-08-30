Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars

Weekly Horoscope (August 31, 2025 - September 6, 2025): This week’s horoscope brings a mix of opportunities and cautions for all zodiac signs. Many will find relief in health, family harmony, and financial gains, while others must remain mindful of over-spending, emotional stress, or workplace pressure. Career progress, educational success, and strong family bonds feature prominently across signs. With patience, discipline, and wise decision-making, the stars promise growth, positivity, and fruitful outcomes for the week ahead.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
Household or family treatment-related expenditures will skyrocket this week because Saturn is in the twelfth house from your moon sign. Because of this, you might also experience emotional turmoil and agitation as a result of the financial crisis. You don't want to end up spending money on other people's illnesses just to deal with your own stress, so try to remain calm. Money may be tight for you this week. This is how people who have been frittering away their money on pointless things might finally see its value. This week, you can find yourself in a number of similar circumstances where you require immediate cash assistance. However, you will run out of funds at this point since you will have spent all of them. Here, you and your loved ones can relax and enjoy each other's company.
Furthermore, you will see numerous beneficial outcomes in your family life and be able to avoid domestic tension thanks to your boundless energy and amazing enthusiasm during this period. The good news of a pay raise could arrive this week, and it could make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Your senior officer may even personally inform you of this development, elevating your status even more. Furthermore, following this, other staff members will likewise hold you in higher esteem. If your zodiac sign falls under "Education," the horoscope predicts that you'll have plenty of regular possibilities to advance your career this week. This is the moment to put in extra effort if you want to do well on competitive tests; otherwise, you won't have a chance. Thus, read books even in your spare time and don't let anything derail your knowledge.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
Nature has bestowed upon you an air of self-assurance and intellectual acuity, which is common knowledge. This fact should be respected and used to its maximum potential in such a situation. To that end, make an effort to get some work done without squandering the time you have left. You should expect financial gains this week thanks to Jupiter in your moon sign's trine with your second house, but be wary of spending more than you need to on entertainment. Because of this, you might not have enough time to do anything when you discover how quickly your money is going to disappear. Because of this, putting money aside will be your top priority right now.
From the looks of your behaviour this week, it seems like you're having a rough time at home and dealing with personal issues. Due to which you are feeling suffocated inside. You may also find it challenging to concentrate on your job at the office as a result of your conduct. You will see the professional fruits of your labour this week, thanks to all of your hard work in the past. To make the most of this time and avoid distractions, you'll need to put all of your mental energy into your work. For the simple reason that you won't be promoted till then. Your confidence can be boosted this week by the assistance you receive from your siblings. On the other hand, if you want to succeed academically, you need to put your pride aside and enlist their assistance for the reasons stated above.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
With Saturn in the tenth house from your Moon sign, you may expect excellent health this week. While you can expect some niggling issues here and there, you can rest assured that you will remain physically fit and disease-free. The difficulties you were having this week making any kind of financial choice, are probably going away now that Jupiter is in the first house from your Moon sign. With its assistance, you may make any financial decision, and you might even profit from it. You might also decide to plan a family religious program this week because your thoughts will be more focused on charitable action.
You and your loved ones will experience a sense of calm and serenity, and you'll find that good vibes start flowing into your brain. Always pay attention to your gut instinct before forming a business partnership with a friend, family member, or acquaintance. Why? Because that insignificant individual whose advice you were brushing off might have some great ideas for growing your company. Those of you taking competitive examinations this week should brace yourselves for a lot of hard work, according to your zodiac sign. That is the prerequisite for them to be given a chance at success. During this period, you are welcome to seek assistance from your teachers or older siblings if you are having trouble grasping any particular subject.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
The fact that Saturn is currently located in the ninth house from your Moon sign means that this week will not be like the days when you used to have luck on your side for you. Consequently, before you say anything during this moment, give some thought to what you are about to say. As a result of the fact that a seemingly insignificant conversation might stretch on for the entirety of the day and develop into a significant disagreement, which can result in unwarranted mental strain for you. Because Rahu is currently in the ninth house from your Moon sign, any neglect on your side at the workplace, whether it be at the office or in your business, has the potential to result in a loss of financial resources for you during this weekly period. As a result, you should avoid doing anything in a rush and ensure that every activity is completed correctly.
As a result of the negative or chaotic environment at home, you might find that your mind is feeling a little down this week. Because of this circumstance, if you take the wrong action at this time, it has the potential to make the climate inside the family more stressful. As a result, you should refrain from engaging in any misconduct on your end. During the course of this week, you will have the chance to speak with your senior officer in person and receive responses to all of your many questions. You might also learn the reason behind why your supervisor treats you in such a harsh manner through this. Your mind will be at ease to a significant degree as soon as you learn the true explanation behind this, which will eventually come to you. Nevertheless, when you are conversing with them during this time, make sure to use your words with great care. This coming week, a great number of the kids in the class will feel envious of your achievements. Because of this, they can act against you and incite the professors to act against you. In such a scenario, you will need to enhance your behaviour toward everyone to avoid tarnishing your reputation in the eyes of other people. This is because you will require a knowledge of every scheme that they have.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
This week, you'll have a generally good sense of health thanks to Jupiter's placement in the eleventh house from your moon sign. For the simple reason that you will be able to keep your health in check while simultaneously striking a healthy balance between your personal and professional lives throughout this period. Everything you've been worrying about financially will start to clear up at the start of this week, and by the middle of the week, you'll have plenty of money to buy all the items you need. This is why people will notice that you're getting more comfortable.
You might be surprised by how much help you get from your older siblings this week. Consequently, you will also be able to successfully escape from any major difficulty. But to achieve this, you should talk to them freely about your issues. If you launch some new products now, you'll be setting yourself up for success later on. Additionally, you will reap the benefits of this period because you will not be afraid to do new things this week. Keeping on good terms with your instructors is going to be crucial this week, since their approval could have a positive impact on your academic career. Scholarships from other educational institutions are also distributed to students at this time.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
This week, you should begin each day with some form of physical activity, whether it's yoga or running, because Saturn is in the seventh house from your Moon sign. Keeping yourself and your loved ones healthy during this time is possible if you get everyone in your family on board. Simply said, if you want to feel good about yourself all day long, you need to start in the morning. Incorporate it into your schedule and make an effort to do it consistently. You may expect to earn a tidy profit this week, thanks to Jupiter in your tenth house from your Moon sign, and you'll be able to put a significant chunk of that sum away. With this additional capital, you can buy land or engage in a real estate project, both of which can provide stability for your future.
You can have a rift with loved ones this week as a result of certain adjustments at home. Consequently, not only will your regard for them decline, but you can also encounter the family's apathy. Your superiors might not approve of your being carefree on the job. This could lead them to doubt your dedication to your job and assign less responsibility to you, even though you were putting in a lot of effort before. If you study more than is necessary this week, you may find that your mental stress and restlessness worsen. You can protect yourself from a lot of mental illnesses if you occasionally engage in other hobbies, like sports, in this condition.
Lucky Colour: Navy Blue
Lucky Number: 7
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
You can anticipate a healthy week ahead thanks to Jupiter's placement in the ninth house from your Moon sign. Those people who bring you unwarranted anxiety are not people you want to be with at the moment. Due to which your mental health will also be significantly better. Much of the money you were planning to spend on your parents' medical care this week can really wind up going toward savings. Because your parents' health will improve, which means you can save money too. This means you should start taking good care of them right away. All the ups and downs in your family life will finally come to an end this week. This will lead to an upbeat mood in the household. You should be especially hopeful if your father has been ill; there is hope for possible improvements.
Due to this, you will be able to spend time with him and receive his support. Your supervisor and senior officials may become furious with you this week because of all the problems that arise at work. Your confidence will plummet and you might even lose sight of how to advance in your chosen field as a result of this. Students studying for competitive examinations should brace themselves for a less-than-ideal week. Because you might not be able to focus on what you're trying to do right now because of other things going on in your life. You may keep yourself from getting into this jam by dividing your time wisely between school and other obligations.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 6
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
Do your best to abstain from alcoholic beverages and other intoxicants this week. Reason being, it could end up making you more stressed out and worse off physically. Some of your funds will likely go toward repairing or replacing your possessions during this period. You might expect a windfall of funds at the moment, thanks to Jupiter in your moon sign's ninth house, which you can use toward a number of worthwhile endeavors. Those in your vicinity will be impressed by your level of knowledge this week. This week in particular, your amiability will serve you well in drawing a person of the opposite sex to your neighborhood.
As compared to last week, this week will be more productive for your career because to Saturn's placement in the fifth house from your Moon sign. For the simple reason that, as a businessman, you never know when an opportunity to meet and impress potential new clients or investors may present itself. Employees' coworkers will make an effort to empathize with them and stick by them during this difficult period as well. Parents or elders may reprimand students this week for poor academic performance. This will put you in a foul mood all week long. Do not start with any work that could give you difficulties in this situation.
Lucky Colour: Black
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius (Oct 24-Nov 22):
If a case was still open in court, you might find yourself anxiously anticipating its outcome. This will cause the family's vibe to be off as well. This week, be careful with your money and stay away from any naive activities. Given that Jupiter is in the seventh house from your Moon sign, you may be successful in requesting money from someone close to you. Make prudent investments and manage your finances well. You must realise that putting off work till later helps no one. Regardless of how minor the task may be. The accumulation of many unfinished family projects this week will give you a great deal of stress in the future, so make sure to get them all done.
This week's job forecast for those born under this zodiac who work in business should see a lot of good fortune thanks to the alignment of several celestial bodies, especially Saturn in the fourth house from your Moon sign. They should expect to do well in a variety of areas financially during this time as well. To sum up, the primary goal of this week is to help students improve by addressing their areas of weakness. Now is the moment to assess your strengths and areas for improvement so that you can pace your effort appropriately. Because in the end, those who work hard will reap the rewards of this period, and students often have to wait for the good times to come.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
Being the oldest member of the family means you have more time and energy to focus on living your best life, so put that energy to good use. Because this will have a multiplicative effect on your health: you'll be able to enhance it and then motivate your younger relatives to do the same. With Saturn in the third house from your moon sign, this week is shaping up to be an excellent one for any home-related investments you may have been considering. Simply put, this investment will yield great returns for you, and you can even monetise some of your home's spaces through rent or other means.
Others in your family life will have higher expectations of you this week. Because of this, your family members can get annoyed with you, which is bad news for you. So, manage your expectations from the start and don't put anyone under any kind of pressure. You must now proceed calmly and without boasting as you continue to advance towards your objectives. Be wary of putting all your eggs in one basket and remember that you shouldn't trust anyone without doing your due diligence. The photos that a person takes are a fascinating window into his personality. Many students may find that glancing at old images this week transports them back to joyful experiences in such a setting. This means they will probably squander a lot of time as a result. This is something to think about right away in this kind of scenario.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 4
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
You might become irritable if you're under a lot of stress at work and at home. This will make it seem like you fight with others about nothing. Both your reputation and your emotional well-being will take a hit as a result of this. This week, all of your hard work planning ahead for money matters could be for naught, since Rahu is in the first house from your Moon sign. Therefore, you'll have to take out a loan, which can be stressful for you emotionally. If you spend extra money on unnecessary comforts or stay out late for any reason, your parents might get angry with you this week.
Consequently, bear this in mind right from the start and refrain from doing anything that could lead to a reprimand or scolding from their end. Because this would bring up an atmosphere of discord in the home and ruin your mood. If your wishes come true at work this week, it could be because Saturn is in the second house from your Moon sign. Simply put, if the idea or strategy you were developing pans out, people will likely sing your praises. Everyone in the office will start noticing you and wanting to chat with you because of this change in dynamic. This week, those born under this sign should keep their cool in the classroom. You run the risk of having your reputation tarnished if you don't. That being said, be extremely careful with the words you use when conversing with them.
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Number: 11
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
This week will be emotionally taxing for you because Saturn is in the first house from your moon sign. Because many major choices you'll have to make in the future will seem cloudy to you at this moment. Mental stress levels will rise as a result of this as well. You might be planning to hold a lavish celebration for other people and spend a lot of money, since something may happen to a lot of people this week. But don't rush into anything at this time; else, you can end up wasting more money than is strictly necessary.
You might find yourself getting a little irritated this week due to all the ups and downs in your life. Plus, you might unintentionally harm people's feelings when you argue with them at home because of your obstinate attitude. Some of your closest friends could get injured because of a disagreement you have with them. With Jupiter in your fourth house from the Moon sign this week, you'll feel more motivated to get things done and be able to make a bold move for your company. Your decision will have the backing of your loved ones and coworkers, which will boost your self-esteem and cause you to appear to be working twice as fast. Students may look forward to an exceptional week. Because everything you've worked for will finally pay off, and you'll ace every test thanks to the alignment of the stars.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise Blue
Lucky Number: 7