Brij Bhushan Slams Alleged Derogatory Remarks on PM Modi, Mother at Bihar Rally

Singh criticised Congress workers for alleged disparaging language during Rahul Gandhi’s Bihar rally.
He said targeting Modi’s mother reflects “indecency and lack of culture.”
Singh claimed India’s global stature has risen under Modi and warned Congress of electoral backlash.
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a former Kaisarganj BJP MP, denounced on Saturday the purportedly disparaging comments made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother during a recent INDIA bloc gathering in Bihar.
According to PTI, Rahul Gandhi's "Voter Adhikar Yatra" in poll-bound Bihar sparked the controversy after some Congress activists allegedly used derogatory language about Modi and his late mother.
Singh claimed that since Narendra Modi is the nation's prime minister, making remarks about his mother is offensive to all Indian mothers and girls.
A woman is revered in India as a goddess, according to Singh, who told reporters at his home in Vishnoharpur that "using derogatory language against a deceased woman is not only indecent but also reflects a person's culture and knowledge."
PTI reported that the BJP leader added that Rahul Gandhi has been disparaging the prime minister for a long time, even referring to him as "Maut ka Saudagar."
"The audience may applaud if someone makes a disparaging speech, but they will make sure they leave empty-handed after the election. Singh predicted that the Congress would suffer the same fate.
"The country is no longer the same as it was in 1990, when it had to mortgage its gold or sign agreements under pressure," Singh said in reference to the US imposing high tariffs on India. India is a powerful nation today, with a unified populace and administration that can overcome any obstacle. He continued by saying that since 2014, India's standing in the world has improved under Modi's direction.
Reportedly, in 2023, a number of well-known wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia, staged months-long protests in Delhi calling for Brij Bhushan's arrest on charges of sexually assaulting female wrestlers.
They said that Singh was the head of the Wrestling Federation of India from 2016 to 2019, during which time the harassment occurred.