Mehul Choksi’s Bail Plea Rejected By Belgian Court Of Appeals

Choksi's previous bail plea was also rejected in Belgium post which they said Choksi filed another bail application on August 22 and offered to be under house arrest, under surveillance at home, but the court of appeal rejected it earlier this week.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mehul Choksi’s Bail Plea Rejected By Belgian Court Of Appeals
Mehul Choksi Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The bail plea of fugitive Mehul Choksi has been turned down by a Belgian court of appeals.

  • The court rejected the appeal on CBI’s request which stated that Choksi has escaped from many jurisdictions earlier as well.

  • His previous bail plea was also rejected in Belgium post which they said Choksi filed another bail application on August 22.

The bail plea of fugitive Mehul Choksi has been turned down by a Belgian court of appeals, just ahead of an extradition hearing before the court in the country, PTI reported citing officials.Chokis is wanted in India in connection with over Rs 6300-crore fraud in the Punjab National Bank (PNB). 

The court rejected the appeal on CBI’s request which stated that Choksi has escaped from many jurisdictions earlier as well to evade legal proceedings and may flee to another country if let out on bail

His previous bail plea was also rejected in Belgium post which they said Choksi filed another bail application on August 22 and offered to be under house arrest, under surveillance at home, but the court of appeal rejected it earlier this week. 

How Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi Defrauded Punjab National Bank Of Rs 13500 Crore - null
How Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi Defrauded Punjab National Bank Of Rs 13500 Crore | PNB Bank Fraud Case Explained

BY Outlook News Desk

The extradition of the diamond trader will be taken up in court in mid-September with CBI assisting the Belgian authorities in putting forth a case to send him back to India to face trial in cases against him. The bureau has sent a team to Brussels to provide details of the case, evidence and documents to the Belgian prosecution, who will be presenting the case. The CBI will also hire a European law firm to assist in the case, they said.

Related Content
Related Content

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted in the Rs 13000 crore fraud in Punjab National Bank that they allegedly orchestrated through fraudulent Letters of Undertaking in connivance with some bank officials at the Brady House branch in Mumbai. Modi is currently lodged in a London jail since he was held by the authorities there in 2019 on the basis of a legal request made by the ED and the CBI in this case. He is contesting extradition to India. 

With PTI inputs 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Rahul Dravid Steps Down as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach After IPL 2025, Declines Broader Role Offer

  2. Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, 1st T20I Live Score: Match Starts at 5:30 PM

  3. DPL 2025: Five Players Fined For Code Of Conduct Breach In South Delhi Superstarz Vs West Delhi Lions Eliminator

  4. Shubman Gill Faces Crucial Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

  5. Kipling Doriga: PNG Cricketer Charged With Robbery During ICC CWC Challenge League In Jersey

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Leylah Fernandez, US Open 2025: Top Seed Sails Through In Straight Sets

  2. US Open 2025: Shelton Retires With Should Injury Against Mannarino; Struff Stuns Tiafoe

  3. US Open 2025: Vondrousova Upsets Seventh Seed Paolini; Pegula Seals Hard-Fought Win Over Azarenka

  4. US Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Defeats Jacob Fearnley To Reach Third Round

  5. US Open 2025: 'Shaken' Coco Gauff Overcomes Donna Vekic In Second Round

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  3. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  5. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. At Azad Maidan, Marathas Gather In 1000s With Hope And Anger Over Reservation Rights

  2. Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

  3. Myth Meets Science? Indian Politicians Make Mythology-Based Science Claims

  4. PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit

  5. Rajasthan Gives Detailed Guidelines On Stray Dog Management After SC’s August 11 Order

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

  2. Pakistan's Punjab Floods Kill 22 as Rivers Overflow Into Lahore

  3. ‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

  4. UN Food Chief Warns Of Famine In Gaza After Meeting Netanyahu

  5. Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich Proposes Phased Annexation Of Gaza If Hamas Fails To Surrender

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Dravid Steps Down as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach After IPL 2025, Declines Broader Role Offer

  2. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  3. In Measured Strides, A Poet Comes Back

  4. Secret Of A Mountain Serpent Receives Heartwarming Response At Venice International Film Festival 2025

  5. RCB Pledges ₹25 Lakh Each to Families of Stampede Victims

  6. 'Trump is Dead' Trend Sparks Speculation About US President

  7. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars