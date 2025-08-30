Israeli Airstrike Kills Houthi PM Ahmed al-Rahawi in Yemen’s Sanaa

The Houthis said their prime minister and several ministers were killed during a targeted Israeli strike in Sanaa. The assassination comes amid escalating Red Sea attacks and cross-border missile launches at Israel.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Yemen's Houthi rebels
Yemen's Houthi rebels
Summary
  • Houthis confirmed PM Ahmed al-Rahawi and ministers died in Israeli strike during a government workshop.

  • Rebel group has repeatedly launched missiles and drones at Israel in support of Palestinians.

  • Israel, backed by a U.S.-led coalition, has intensified strikes on Houthi-held areas including Sanaa and Hodeida.

The prime minister of the Houthis in the rebel-controlled government in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, was assassinated by an Israeli airstrike on Saturday, according to the Iranian-backed Houthis.

According to AP, the rebels announced in a statement that Ahmed al-Rahawi and several other ministers were killed in a strike in Sanaa on Thursday.

"Precisely struck a Houthi terrorist regime military target in the area of Sanaa in Yemen," the Israeli military claimed Thursday.

According to the rebels' statement, Al-Rahawi, who has been the prime minister of the Houthi-led government since August 2024, was singled out along with other members of his Houthi-controlled government during a regular workshop that the government held to assess its performance and activities over the previous 12 months.

AP reported that throughout Israel's conflict with Hamas in Gaza, the Houthis have launched missiles at Israel on numerous occasions. The strikes, according to the group, are in support of the Palestinians.  Even if Israel intercepts or fragments the majority of Yemen's missile launches, this hasn't stopped the attacks much.

According to government officials and the Houthi-run health ministry, Israeli strikes earlier this week killed at least 10 people and injured 102 others in various parts of Sanaa.

Throughout Israel's fight against Hamas in Gaza, the Houthis have attacked ships in the Red Sea and fired drones and missiles toward Israel.  According to the rebels, their attacks are a show of support for the Palestinian people.

As per reports, Israel and a coalition led by the United States bombarded the rebel-held regions of Yemen, including Sanaa and the vital coastal city of Hodeida, in retaliation for the Houthi onslaught.  In May, the Sanaa airport was rendered inoperable due to Israeli bombings.

In May, the Trump administration struck an agreement with the Houthis to stop the airstrikes in exchange for a halt to maritime attacks.  However, the rebels claimed that stopping strikes on targets they thought were in support of Israel was not part of the agreement.

